It has become obvious how the NFL fixes / influences etc....games. First off, we can all agree that the NFL can pretty much call offensive holding on every play and justify it. That is the easiest way to influence a game. All the NFL has to do, is decide who they want to win. Let’s just say they want team A to win, and Team B to lose. Their whole goal then is just to get team A up by at least two scores. After that happens you get to really enjoy a game without bogus calls.

1 DAY AGO