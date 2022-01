The latest monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) data published on January 12, 2022 provided relief for bitcoin. Although the figure is down to a 0.5% monthly rise, it remains high and calls for attention. Due to the data, the price of bitcoin saw a 2.65% increase to $43,800, while the price of Ethereum gained over 4% to $3,400. Meanwhile, the stock markets recovered slightly.

