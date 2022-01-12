Off-Duty Los Angeles Police Officer Fatally Shot During Attempted Robbery in South Los Angeles

An off-duty officer was shot and killed in South Los Angeles Monday night. Zak Holman/KNN

Los Angeles: An off-duty Los Angeles Police officer died Monday night in a shooting during an attempted armed robbery in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Protective League that represents LAPD officers tweeted a statement shortly after midnight regarding the death of the currently unidentified officer.

Preliminary reports from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Office and Los Angeles Police Department state that an off-duty police officer was shot by three suspects in a dark colored pickup truck in an attempted robbery on the 1700 block of East 87th Street in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred at approximately 9:16 p.m. Monday, Jan.10, 2022. The officer was quickly transported in a Los Angeles Sheriff's deputy's vehicle to St. Francis Hospital on the 3600 block of East Imperial Highway in Lynwood.

This is an active investigation. Address location of incident has been updated from previous one on Beach Street by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on East 87th Street near Beach Street.

More details will be added to this report as they become available.

