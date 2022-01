(Beaver County, PA) It’s a wonder that the word “confiscation” starts with a “C”. It would seem to be more appropriate if it began with a “K”, and then spelled “Konfiscation”. At least then, the word used for certain types of retirement plans, “401K”, would make more sense! It’s true. a 401K is really just another way to “Konfiscate” your money. Think about it, You put money into the account, then cant access your cash until certain terms are met. Meanwhile, to survive, you have to borrow from the bank. Anything that causes you to borrow money causes “debt disease”, and absolutely cannot be considered wise move.

