From north to east, NFL firings begin on day after finales

Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips took the strongest public stance yet against exp...
What a season the New England Patriots had in 2021. Despite losing in blowout fashion to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the future. First and foremost, the Patriots have a true franchise quarterback in Mac Jones to build around moving forward.
BOSTON (CBS) — The New England coaching staff isn’t the only group that could be poached this offseason. The Patriots front office may also be looking to fill a few openings.
Eliot Wolf has become a hot name for open general manager positions after helping reconstruct the Patriots roster over the last year, and he already has a pair of interviews scheduled this week. Wolf will interview with the Chicago Bears for their GM position on Tuesday, followed by an interview with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Albert Breer. Both teams fired their GMs recently and are...
Buccaneers and Eagles fans got into an insane brawl in the upper level of Raymond James Stadium on Sunday ... with one fan violently throwing another down a row of stairs. The wild scene all went down during the Eagles vs. Buccaneers playoff game in Tampa Bay ... when two Philly fans appeared to start a fight while their team was down 31-0.
New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 13 general manager and 10 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospective hires. Monti Ossenfort interviewed for the GM opening Saturday. Monti Ossenfort Title: Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Age: 43 Experience Ossenfort has been the Titans director of player personnel for ...
For the third week in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs had a key player injure himself in pregame warmups. Last week, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill injured his heel before the regular season finale. Two weeks ago, left tackle Orlando Brown hurt his calf before the game. Tonight, Kansas...
