From north to east, NFL firings begin on day after finales

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England coaching staff isn’t the only group that could be poached this offseason. The Patriots front office may also be looking to fill a few openings. Eliot Wolf has become a hot name for open general manager positions after helping reconstruct the Patriots roster over the last year, and he already has a pair of interviews scheduled this week. Wolf will interview with the Chicago Bears for their GM position on Tuesday, followed by an interview with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Albert Breer. Both teams fired their GMs recently and are...

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO