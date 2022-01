Starting tonight, the Flyers have 46 games still to play this season. It’s very likely that none will have any meaning to them. That’s pretty incredible. But, the fact is, they are now 11 points out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and the team they are chasing, the Boston Bruins – the same team who defeated them 3-2 Thursday – also has two games in hand, meaning they can stretch that gap to 15 points without the Flyers even taking to the ice.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO