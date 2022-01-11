Monday’s Scores

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. Class 4A. Record Pts Prv. 1. Ames (7) 7-1 109 1. 2. Pleasant Valley (4) 10-0 103 2. 3. Waukee Northwes...

IOWA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO