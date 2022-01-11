Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashby 69, Swanville 30
Avail Academy 51, Community of Peace 23
Blackduck 73, Fosston 70
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 65, Wabasso 52
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 98, Adrian/Ellsworth 58
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 84, Crookston 49
East Grand Forks 80, Norman County East 50
Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa 81, Jackson County Central 70
Fertile-Beltrami 75, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 70
Glencoe-Silver Lake 66, Eden Valley-Watkins 59
Groves Academy 48, Academy for Science and Agriculture 46
Hancock 87, Underwood 49
Hawley 60, Lake Park-Audubon 50
Hiawatha Collegiate 80, Math and Science Academy 55
Jordan 65, Willmar 49
Liberty Classical 100, Hmong Academy 32
Mahnomen/Waubun 78, Red Lake 27
Maple River 80, United South Central 44
Mora 53, Braham 18
New Ulm Cathedral 56, Mayer Lutheran 48
Northern Freeze 86, Lake of the Woods 41
Northland 78, Littlefork-Big Falls 41
Norwood-Young America 79, Belle Plaine 72
Pelican Rapids 78, Ada-Borup 68
Pine Island 38, Dover-Eyota 33
Redwood Valley 79, Windom 60
Renville County West 55, Sleepy Eye 42
Rothsay 59, Park Christian 45
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 70, Canby 45
Sacred Heart 95, Red Lake County 70
Sisseton, S.D. 59, Ortonville 53
Spring Grove 50, Kingsland 35
St. James Area 73, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 63
St. Paul Como Park 104, St. Paul Washington 55
Tri-City United 69, Nicollet 43
Wayzata 77, White Bear Lake 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Kaleidoscope Charter vs. Mounds Park Academy, ccd.
LILA vs. Venture Academy, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
