Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashby 69, Swanville 30

Avail Academy 51, Community of Peace 23

Blackduck 73, Fosston 70

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 65, Wabasso 52

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 98, Adrian/Ellsworth 58

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 84, Crookston 49

East Grand Forks 80, Norman County East 50

Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa 81, Jackson County Central 70

Fertile-Beltrami 75, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 70

Glencoe-Silver Lake 66, Eden Valley-Watkins 59

Groves Academy 48, Academy for Science and Agriculture 46

Hancock 87, Underwood 49

Hawley 60, Lake Park-Audubon 50

Hiawatha Collegiate 80, Math and Science Academy 55

Jordan 65, Willmar 49

Liberty Classical 100, Hmong Academy 32

Mahnomen/Waubun 78, Red Lake 27

Maple River 80, United South Central 44

Mora 53, Braham 18

New Ulm Cathedral 56, Mayer Lutheran 48

Northern Freeze 86, Lake of the Woods 41

Northland 78, Littlefork-Big Falls 41

Norwood-Young America 79, Belle Plaine 72

Pelican Rapids 78, Ada-Borup 68

Pine Island 38, Dover-Eyota 33

Redwood Valley 79, Windom 60

Renville County West 55, Sleepy Eye 42

Rothsay 59, Park Christian 45

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 70, Canby 45

Sacred Heart 95, Red Lake County 70

Sisseton, S.D. 59, Ortonville 53

Spring Grove 50, Kingsland 35

St. James Area 73, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 63

St. Paul Como Park 104, St. Paul Washington 55

Tri-City United 69, Nicollet 43

Wayzata 77, White Bear Lake 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kaleidoscope Charter vs. Mounds Park Academy, ccd.

LILA vs. Venture Academy, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. Class 4A. Record Pts Prv. 1. Ames (7) 7-1 109 1. 2. Pleasant Valley (4) 10-0 103 2. 3. Waukee Northwes...
IOWA STATE
