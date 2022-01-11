ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Country Christian 67, St. Stephens Academy 45

Crosshill Christian 80, Livingstone 31

De La Salle 73, Oregon Episcopal 43

Faith Bible 61, Vernonia 39

Hillsboro 59, St. Helens 41

N. Clackamas Christian 63, Damascus Christian 43

Phoenix 57, Douglas 51

Summit 47, Mountainside 43

Westside Christian 54, Portland Adventist 43

Wilsonville 71, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 48

Yamhill-Carlton 50, Willamina 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Estacada vs. Elmira, ccd.

Gladstone vs. Seaside, ccd.

Scappoose vs. La Salle, ccd.

St. Paul vs. Willamette Valley Christian, ccd.

West Albany vs. Lebanon, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

