Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Country Christian 67, St. Stephens Academy 45
Crosshill Christian 80, Livingstone 31
De La Salle 73, Oregon Episcopal 43
Faith Bible 61, Vernonia 39
Hillsboro 59, St. Helens 41
N. Clackamas Christian 63, Damascus Christian 43
Phoenix 57, Douglas 51
Summit 47, Mountainside 43
Westside Christian 54, Portland Adventist 43
Wilsonville 71, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 48
Yamhill-Carlton 50, Willamina 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Estacada vs. Elmira, ccd.
Gladstone vs. Seaside, ccd.
Scappoose vs. La Salle, ccd.
St. Paul vs. Willamette Valley Christian, ccd.
West Albany vs. Lebanon, ccd.
