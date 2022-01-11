Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 54, Minnewaska 32
Avail Academy 56, Community of Peace 16
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 67, Wabasso 48
Byron 54, Kasson-Mantorville 27
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 77, Adrian/Ellsworth 28
Cromwell 81, McGregor 17
Crookston 40, Park Rapids 31
Edina 54, Eagan 41
Esko 52, Proctor 43
Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa 73, Jackson County Central 34
Eveleth-Gilbert 89, North Woods 33
Fertile-Beltrami 61, Clearbrook-Gonvick 50
Fillmore Central 68, Southland 40
Floodwood 52, Silver Bay 22
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 52, Red Lake County 37
Grand Meadow 66, Spring Grove 21
Holy Family Catholic 66, Glencoe-Silver Lake 25
International Falls 59, Lake of the Woods 32
Jordan 63, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 57
Kimball 62, Holdingford 53
Kittson County Central 69, Win-E-Mac 39
Luverne 60, Canby 33
Mahnomen/Waubun 68, Red Lake 53
Maple River 79, United South Central 20
Martin County West 46, Cleveland 40
Mayer-Lutheran 90, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 70
Mesabi East 55, Chisholm 38
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 75, St. James Area 56
Mountain Lake Area 46, Murray County Central 27
New Life Academy 71, Mounds Park Academy 69
Nicollet 79, AC/GE 40
Norman County East 62, Rothsay 45
Norwood-Young America 77, Hutchinson 72
Owatonna 64, Faribault 32
Pierz 68, Braham 47
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 65, Yellow Medicine East 55
Sebeka 59, Ogilvie 48
Sibley East 47, Mankato Loyola 35
South Ridge 79, Bigfork 32
Southwest Minnesota Christian 70, Edgerton 53
St. Clair 62, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 52
St. Peter 62, Belle Plaine 42
Staples-Motley 45, Hinckley-Finlayson 38
Stephen-Argyle 47, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 34
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 72, Madelia 31
West Central 84, Henning 67
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 49, Red Rock Central 41
Zimmerman 66, Big Lake 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carlton vs. Wrenshall, ppd.
Ely vs. Cherry, ppd.
Minneapolis Southwest vs. St. Paul Harding, ccd.
Renville County West vs. Sleepy Eye, ppd.
St. Paul Washington vs. St. Paul Como Park, ppd.
