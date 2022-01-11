ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 54, Minnewaska 32

Avail Academy 56, Community of Peace 16

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 67, Wabasso 48

Byron 54, Kasson-Mantorville 27

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 77, Adrian/Ellsworth 28

Cromwell 81, McGregor 17

Crookston 40, Park Rapids 31

Edina 54, Eagan 41

Esko 52, Proctor 43

Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa 73, Jackson County Central 34

Eveleth-Gilbert 89, North Woods 33

Fertile-Beltrami 61, Clearbrook-Gonvick 50

Fillmore Central 68, Southland 40

Floodwood 52, Silver Bay 22

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 52, Red Lake County 37

Grand Meadow 66, Spring Grove 21

Holy Family Catholic 66, Glencoe-Silver Lake 25

International Falls 59, Lake of the Woods 32

Jordan 63, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 57

Kimball 62, Holdingford 53

Kittson County Central 69, Win-E-Mac 39

Luverne 60, Canby 33

Mahnomen/Waubun 68, Red Lake 53

Maple River 79, United South Central 20

Martin County West 46, Cleveland 40

Mayer-Lutheran 90, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 70

Mesabi East 55, Chisholm 38

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 75, St. James Area 56

Mountain Lake Area 46, Murray County Central 27

New Life Academy 71, Mounds Park Academy 69

Nicollet 79, AC/GE 40

Norman County East 62, Rothsay 45

Norwood-Young America 77, Hutchinson 72

Owatonna 64, Faribault 32

Pierz 68, Braham 47

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 65, Yellow Medicine East 55

Sebeka 59, Ogilvie 48

Sibley East 47, Mankato Loyola 35

South Ridge 79, Bigfork 32

Southwest Minnesota Christian 70, Edgerton 53

St. Clair 62, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 52

St. Peter 62, Belle Plaine 42

Staples-Motley 45, Hinckley-Finlayson 38

Stephen-Argyle 47, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 34

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 72, Madelia 31

West Central 84, Henning 67

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 49, Red Rock Central 41

Zimmerman 66, Big Lake 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carlton vs. Wrenshall, ppd.

Ely vs. Cherry, ppd.

Minneapolis Southwest vs. St. Paul Harding, ccd.

Renville County West vs. Sleepy Eye, ppd.

St. Paul Washington vs. St. Paul Como Park, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

