ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Andy Murray reaches 2nd round at Sydney Tennis Classic

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHkml_0diH3ifN00
1 of 4

SYDNEY (AP) — Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray advanced to the second round of the Sydney Tennis Classic by beating Viktor Durasovic 6-3, 6-1 Tuesday.

Murray entered the tournament with a wild card and has also been handed one for next week’s Australian Open. Since he last reached the Australian Open final in 2016, when he lost to Novak Djokovic, the 34-year-old Murray has only made it past the first round once at Melbourne Park.

Recurring hip injuries have meant he has played only one of the past four Australian Opens. The former No. 1-ranked player is now 135th.

The three-time Grand Slam champion forced Durasovic into numerous errors.

“I was hoping to get the matches in Melbourne,” Murray said, referring to a first-round loss last week. “That didn’t happen but thankfully Tennis Australia gave me the wild card to play here. I’m very grateful for that and hopefully I can be here for a few more days.”

Murray will next face 23rd-ranked Nikoloz Basilashvili on Wednesday for a place in the quarterfinals.

Also in Sydney, U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu lost to ninth-seeded Elena Rybakina 6-0, 6-1. The 19-year-old Raducanu had delayed the start of her season, withdrawing from the Melbourne Summer Set last week following her bout with COVID-19.

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic made a successful but “wobbly” start to the 2022 season in her first match since being struck down by COVID-19. Bencic beat Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the second round in Sydney.

“I was struggling a little bit, getting to practice after COVID because the pulse was getting up and the fatigue was still there,” Bencic said. “I think I still have room to feel better and my fitness has to get better. I still feel a little bit wobbly.”

At the Adelaide International, second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka lost another first-round match at an Australian Open tune-up tournament to a much lower-ranked opponent.

Sabalenka lost Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 5-7, 6-1, 7-5. Peterson came into the match ranked No. 395. Last week in the opening round of the first Adelaide International tournament, Sabalenka lost to 100th-ranked Kaja Juvan 7-6 (6), 6-1.

In other first-round matches in Adelaide, Madison Brengle beat Anastasia Potapova 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 and fourth-seeded Tamara Zidansek defeated Heather Watson 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

WATCH: Andy Murray struggles to contain his tears after facing defeat against Aslan Karatsev in the final of the ATP Sydney Tennis Classic 2022

Andy Murray has come a long way from his injury struggles that plagued him for a couple of years. Since dropping out of the top 100 in the rankings after a glorious peak, everyone thought that the Scot was finished at the highest level. However, his form last year and at the start of this year proves that the former World No 1 still has a few tricks up his sleeve.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic saga in Australia not good for anyone, says Andy Murray

Andy Murray has labelled Novak Djokovic’s deportation from Australia “a s***show”.One of the most extraordinary episodes in tennis history ended with the Federal Court of Australia upholding the decision of the country’s Immigration Minister to cancel Djokovic’s visa for a second time.The nine-time Australian Open champion found himself in a fight with the government from the moment he landed in Melbourne last week as a political storm raged over an exemption allowing him into the country despite being unvaccinated against coronavirus.Now he is heading home, leaving the rest of the players and the tournament to try to bring the focus...
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Andy Murray playing and how can I watch Australian Open match?

Andy Murray returns to the Australian Open in the early hours of Tuesday morning in a first-round match against Nikoloz Basilashvili, three years on from his last appearance in Melbourne. Murray, a five-time Australian Open finalist, looked to be playing the final match of his career when he lost in five sets to Roberto Bautista Agut in 2019, but the former world No 1 has battled through injury setbacks to be handed a wildcard for the first major of the year. The 34-year-old is coming off only his second ATP final appearance since 2017 at the Sydney Tennis Classic,...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
AFP

Murray hopes for no repeat of Djokovic saga 'mess'

Andy Murray hopes the "mess" which has resulted in tennis world number one Novak Djokovic being told he is to be deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Open will not be repeated. Former world number one Murray told the BBC in Melbourne "the situation has not been good all round for anyone" and regretted Djokovic had been held in a detention facility. Murray was speaking after Djokovic lost his last-gasp bid to avoid deportation from Australia on Sunday. It ended a sensational legal battle over his coronavirus vaccination status and dashed his dream for the moment of an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam singles crown.
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: Order of play for day two with Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu in action

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will begin their Australian Open campaigns on Tuesday as day two of the tournament starts in Melbourne.Murray is back at the Australian Open for the first time since 2019, when he appeared close to retiring from the sport, while Raducanu is making her first appearance at a Grand Slam since her remarkable US Open triumph in September. Murray said: “For me, it is becoming harder, like leaving the family and stuff, I find that more difficult now than what I did a couple of years ago. For example, if I had another injury again,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray foiled in Sydney title bid as Aslan Karatsev roars to victory

Andy Murray’s bid for a first title in more than two years ended with defeat by Russia’s Aslan Karatsev in the final of the Sydney Tennis Classic.The Scot put together his best week since claiming his 46th career title in Antwerp in October 2019 but he found himself outmuscled by the blistering power of Karatsev.The top seed thumped winners from all parts of the court and wrapped up a 6-3 6-3 victory for his third title on the ATP Tour.A *stunning* performance 🤯Championship point as @AsKaratsev defeats Murray in Sydney! pic.twitter.com/0ofkiq0D3u— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 15, 2022Karatsev was one of...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Australia#Ap#Australian#Brazilian#Covid
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS
The Spun

John McEnroe Reacts To The Novak Djokovic Situation

John McEnroe has weighed in on the ongoing Novak Djokovic situation. The situation began when Djokovic, despite being unvaccinated from COVID-19, traveled to Australia for the Australian Open. He had informed the public that he received a medical exemption to go without vaccination. Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke denied Djokovic’s...
TENNIS
TheAtlantaVoice

Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The first test of Naomi Osaka’s new approach to tennis might have been when she completely whiffed an overhead to give her opponent a break point on Day 1 of the no-Novak-Djokovic Australian Open. Osaka didn’t chuck her racket. She didn’t roll her eyes. She smiled. “There are situations where I […] The post Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Sweden
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Rafael Nadal: Australian Open is much more important than any player

The Australian Open is more important than a single player and will be a great tournament “with or without” Novak Djokovic according to Rafael Nadal The Spaniard has made it clear on a number of occasions that he disagrees with Djokovic’s resistance to Covid-19 vaccination and the degree to which his ongoing visa battle has overshadowed the tournament is clearly a frustration to many.Speaking at his pre-tournament press conference, Nadal said: “It’s very clear that Novak Djokovic is one of the best players of the history, without a doubt. But there is no one player in history that’s more...
TENNIS
The Independent

Nadal, others on Djokovic saga: 'Bit tired of the situation'

Rafael Nadal s first Grand Slam match in more than seven months is on the horizon, he is coming back from a painful left foot problem that limited him to one tournament over the last half of last season and he got COVID-19 in December.Plenty to talk about, right? This is, after all, the owner of 20 major championships and one of the most significant figures in the history of tennis. His mere presence at an Australian Open pre-tournament news conference Saturday was newsworthy — or, rather, would have been on pretty much any other occasion.Ah, yes, the run-up...
TENNIS
AFP

Australian Open players tire of Djokovic saga - 'no one' bigger than event

Players at the Australian Open were on Saturday growing tired of the Novak Djokovic visa saga overshadowing the opening Grand Slam of the year with Rafael Nadal declaring no one was bigger than the tournament. World number one Djokovic has again been detained in Australia after authorities ripped up his visa for a second time and declared he was a threat to the public. He is facing deportation with his chances of defending his men's title at Melbourne Park looking increasingly slim. His lawyers are battling to keep him in the country in a controversy that has dragged on for over a week.
TENNIS
AFP

Novak Djokovic - brooding, divisive tennis great with fiery temper

Novak Djokovic grew up with NATO bombs raining down on Serbia but emerged to become one of the greatest tennis players of all time. A judge overturned that, but the government then tore up Djokovic's visa for a second time, triggering Sunday's court hearing, which the tennis ace lost.
TENNIS
WREG

How Djokovic bends his mind to succeed

To his critics, Novak Djokovic has been cavalier and reckless in the face of a deadly pandemic. But students of the tennis star’s game note that bending reality has been a secret to his success, until now. The dizzying saga playing out in Australia over Djokovic’s refusal to get vaccinated against the coronavirus has cemented his image as the […]
TENNIS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

724K+
Followers
375K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy