ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Best Action/Adventure Game of 2021 - Article

By Taneli Palola
vgchartz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAction/Adventure is usually one of the most crowded genres for AAA titles in any given year, and 2021 was no exception. Some titles wowed us with a mixture of combat and atmospheric exploration, such as Metroid Dread and indie hit Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Others, like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy...

www.vgchartz.com

Comments / 0

Related
nintendoeverything.com

Adventure game Gastova: The Witches of Arkana lined up for Switch

Previously, Gastova: The Witches of Arkana was successfully funded on Kickstarter, and the project is lined up for Switch. MechWolf Productions was able to raise around $10,000, which was a bit more than the original funding goal. Gastova: The Witches of Arkana is described as “a light-hearted 2D adventure game”...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Hull Breach RPG science fiction Mothership adventure game Volume 1

Gamers who enjoy science fiction role-playing adventure games may be interested in a new massive adventure and supplement anthology with over 200 pages of all new content for the Mothership Sci-Fi Horror RPG game. The first volume has been created by an international team of third-party Mothership authors, designers and artists.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Headland offers a vibrant action adventure on Switch this week

Developer Northplay has announced a January 13, 2022 release date for vibrant adventure game Headland on Nintendo Switch. You play as Nor, a boy on a quest to rebuild the Imagination Core, whatever that is. You’ll do that by traveling across colorful islands, fighting assorted monsters, leveling up your powers, and collecting blueprints and resources to craft and upgrade weapons. You’ll even be helping out the townsfolk in typical heroic fashion.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Our Most Anticipated Action Games Of 2022

Release: February 8 – Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC. Sifu is as pure as an action game can get. As a skilled martial artist, you’ll take on similarly capable foes in fast-paced yet thoughtful fisticuffs. The penalty for dying is that the protagonist ages one full year, meaning you can potentially drop thugs as a wizened old man if you get your butt kicked enough. Developer SloClap’s previous game, Absolver, proved its chops for designing satisfying melee combat, and that carries over to Sifu’s impactful and beautifully animated brawls.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Game#Metroid
WYTV.com

Best ‘My Hero Academia’ action figure

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which ‘My Hero Academia’ action figures are best?. Anyone can become a hero! That’s the inspirational message that “My Hero Academia,” an anime TV series that first aired in 2016 and became a phenomenon, shares with kids worldwide.
COMICS
nintendoeverything.com

Heartfelt adventure game Frogsong will be released on Switch

You may have heard of a little game called Frogsong. Last summer, Brandon Braun managed to fund the project through Kickstarter. The campaign ended with nearly CA$ 30,000 raised, and also confirmed plans to support Switch. The official tagline for Frogsong is that it’s “a heartfelt adventure game where it’s...
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Arrives March 25 for Switch - News

Publisher Nintendo and developer HAL Laboratory announced Kirby and the Forgotten Land will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 25 for $59.99. In the Kirby and the Forgotten Land game, join the powerful and cute hero, Kirby, as he gains new abilities in a 3D platforming adventure for the Nintendo Switch system that’s filled with wonder, wilderness and Waddle Dees. If that sounds intriguing, take a deep breath, because the game launches on March 25.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
vgchartz.com

Best Puzzle Game of 2021 - Article

Whether you're racing against the clock or afforded all the time in the world, the satisfaction of a completed puzzle can't be understated. Whereas most critic and fan darlings in other genres tend to rely on established templates, puzzlers don't get enough credit for their inherent flexibility in mechanics or tone. 2021's nominees highlight that in obvious ways. Some have a heavier emphasis on darker narratives or world-building, while others emphasise mechanical challenges. Out of all the genre awards, these nominees are arguably the most varied.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Infernax promises a retro-themed action adventure quest on consoles and PC next month

The Arcade Crew and Berzerk Studio have announced that demon slaying side-scrolling adventure Infernax will arrive on Valentine’s Day. Firmly in the mould of classic action adventures like the Castlevania series and Ghosts’N Goblins, the game puts you in the boots of Alcedor. He’s a knight who returns from a battle only to find his home kingdom taken over by unholy forces and ravenous beasts. Armed with a mace, he’ll have to clear the corruption and save his home kingdom.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Best Free Games on PS5

What are the best free games on PS5? One big advantage of modern gaming is that you can find quality experiences for free. That's very much true on PlayStation 5, which has plenty of free-to-play games that won't cost you a penny. You don't even need a PS Plus subscription to play these titles; if you have a PS5 and a half-decent internet connection, you'll be spoilt for choice. Let's go through what we consider the best free games on PS5. If you're after a list of the best PS5 games in general, check the link.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is 71.5 GB on PS5 - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Team Ninja's upcoming action RPG, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, will release in just over two months. Twitter account PlayStation Game Size have revealed Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin on the PlayStation 5 is 71.505 GB in size. This is before a day one patch.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Best Fighting Game of 2021 - Article

The fighting genre was one of the slimmest categories for this year's game of the year awards, but there were still a handful of quality new releases to be found. Our shortlist consists of a well-timed but far from lazy Demon Slayer fighter; the highly acclaimed Guilty Gear -Strive-, which seems to have finally broken the series out of its niche confines and given it mainstream success; Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, which beat the odds by managing to pull off the mascot crossover fighter with crashing and burning; and finally Sega remembered that Virtua Fighter exists outside of the Yakuza series and released an enhanced remaster of fan-favourite Virtua Fighter 5.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

In Nightmare Headed to PS5 and PS4 on March 29 - News

Publisher Maximum Games and developer Magic Fish Studio announced the PlayStation China Hero Project horror action game, In Nightmare, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 29 for $19.99. View the release date trailer below:. Here is an overview of the game:. Enter a chilling dreamworld...
VIDEO GAMES
Rely on Horror

In Nightmare Narrative-driven Horror Adventure Game Launches March 29th

Maximum Games has announced In Nightmare, a narrative-driven horror adventure game combining stealth gameplay with diverse puzzles. It follows a young boy who closes himself off from everything and falls into a deep slumber, where nightmares have come to life to haunt his every move. The boy is forced to face what is truly in his heart and must choose whether he will lock himself away forever or will cling to his last hope of love as he drifts into the darkness.
VIDEO GAMES
gaminginstincts.com

New Action Survival Game Forever Skies Announced

A new survival first-person game, Forever Skies, is being developed by Far From Home and will be released in early access sometime in 2022. The game will launch single-player only, but the developers are planning to add cooperative play at a later date. In Forever Skies, the earth has suffered from an ecological disaster that brought a permanent thick layer of dust to the skies. An airship hovers above the toxic clouds, where humanity is holding onto their last glimpse of survival. The player must build and expand this airship since it serves as both a laboratory and shelter. To do that, players must travel to the treacherous surface of the earth and scrounge for crafting components and resources. Along with survival, it seems the player will be uncovering the source and meaning of the dust, according to a YouTube description.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy