Best Action/Adventure Game of 2021 - Article

A new survival first-person game, Forever Skies, is being developed by Far From Home and will be released in early access sometime in 2022. The game will launch single-player only, but the developers are planning to add cooperative play at a later date. In Forever Skies, the earth has suffered from an ecological disaster that brought a permanent thick layer of dust to the skies. An airship hovers above the toxic clouds, where humanity is holding onto their last glimpse of survival. The player must build and expand this airship since it serves as both a laboratory and shelter. To do that, players must travel to the treacherous surface of the earth and scrounge for crafting components and resources. Along with survival, it seems the player will be uncovering the source and meaning of the dust, according to a YouTube description.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO