Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Country Christian 49, St. Stephens Academy 21
Crescent Valley 76, South Albany 27
Dallas 36, North Salem 33
Damascus Christian 35, N. Clackamas Christian 6
Faith Bible 50, Vernonia 29
Gladstone 52, Seaside 21
Hidden Valley 41, Brookings-Harbor 35
Hillsboro 24, St. Helens 20
La Salle 57, Scappoose 20
Livingstone 47, Crosshill Christian 24
Nestucca 39, Neah-Kah-Nie 26
West Albany 57, Lebanon 41
Westside Christian 57, Portland Adventist 25
Willamina 48, Yamhill-Carlton 29
Wilsonville 49, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Estacada vs. Elmira, ccd.
St. Paul vs. Willamette Valley Christian, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
