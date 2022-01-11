ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Country Christian 49, St. Stephens Academy 21

Crescent Valley 76, South Albany 27

Dallas 36, North Salem 33

Damascus Christian 35, N. Clackamas Christian 6

Faith Bible 50, Vernonia 29

Gladstone 52, Seaside 21

Hidden Valley 41, Brookings-Harbor 35

Hillsboro 24, St. Helens 20

La Salle 57, Scappoose 20

Livingstone 47, Crosshill Christian 24

Nestucca 39, Neah-Kah-Nie 26

West Albany 57, Lebanon 41

Westside Christian 57, Portland Adventist 25

Willamina 48, Yamhill-Carlton 29

Wilsonville 49, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Estacada vs. Elmira, ccd.

St. Paul vs. Willamette Valley Christian, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

