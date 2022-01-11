ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Notebook: Raymond, Seider making history; Larkin and Bertuzzi status

NHL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Red Wings rookie sensations Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider are continuing to make history in Hockeytown. Against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night, Raymond and Seider both tallied their 20th NHL assist, which is currently tied for the most among NHL rookies this season. At age 19, Raymond (36 games...

