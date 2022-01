Valorant developer Riot Games has introduced a new playable character named Neon. The newest agent debuted alongside an all-new video titled "Spark." As the video's name implies, Neon has electricity-based powers, and a big focus on speed. The video features a mix of animation and gameplay footage alongside the music track "Entertain Me" by Ylona Garcia & 88rising. According to Riot, the character was born in Manila, but few other details have been revealed about her backstory at this time. Unfortunately, the character won't release until January 10th, so Valorant fans will have to wait a few more days before getting to play as Neon!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO