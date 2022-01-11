ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast 405: Helping communities build their own LTE networks

By Eira May
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen, Ryan, and Cassidy talk with Esther Jang, Matt Johnson, and Chris Webb of Seattle’s Local Connectivity Lab, a nonprofit that works in concert with the University of Washington to facilitate community-focused technology development and research. Ben, Ryan, and...

Podcast 406: Making Agile work for data science

Data scientists and engineers don’t always play well together. We discuss an approach to your tech stack that can bring them together. Data scientists and engineers don’t always play well together. Data scientists will plan out a solution, carefully build models, test them in notebooks, then throw that solution over the wall to engineering. Implementing that solution in the software product they work on can take months.
5G networks will help make the metaverse real

"The metaverse is closer than you think." That's what the Consumer Technology Association's VP of research, Steve Koenig, said in a presentation on Monday night. The building blocks to this fabled connection between real and virtual worlds are already here and waiting to be connected. According to the CTA, consumer spending on VR headsets and eyewear is expected to reach $774 million for 2021, as reported earlier by Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner. "AR headset/eyewear spending is expected to eclipse $78 million for 2021, and jump 175%, to $214 million, in 2022," he wrote.
Podcast Helps PMPs ‘ACE the ACE’

IRVINE, Calif. – PMPs studying for the Associate Certified Entomologist (ACE) exam can now do so on the go. “ACE the ACE” is a podcast created and hosted by Sylvia Kenmuir. Started in late 2020, Kenmuir serves as the show’s host as well as its aggregator of topics discussed. She bases episodes off the ACE training program from the Entomological Society of America (ESA), she said.
Eagle Community-Owned Fiber Internet Survey

The City of Eagle has begun a survey gauging interest in a community-owned fiber broadband network. Community-owned fiber will increase access to affordable, accessible high-speed internet across Eagle. Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce said, “In this era, broadband internet is an essential service and public utility. Everything from telehealth appointments to...
Safety in numbers: crowdsourcing data on nefarious IP addresses

Modern DevOps could learn a few things from industrialized hackers. We chat with Philippe Humeau, founder and CEO of CrowdSec, which bills itself as an open-source & collaborative IPS (intrusion prevention system). He explains why hackers are always the first to industrialize new DevOps practices and the security scenarios that keep him up at night.
The Overflow #108: Determining dependencies and phantom braking

Welcome to ISSUE #108 of The Overflow! This newsletter is by developers, for developers, written and curated by the Stack Overflow team and Cassidy Williams. This week: UX headaches, the clear downsides of phantom braking, and testing with real dependencies instead of mockup or fakes. From the blog Favor real dependencies for unit testing stackoverflow.blogWhich dependencies should…
3 ways for businesses to fuel innovation and drive performance

Over the past two years, businesses have experienced unprecedented operational disruptions and market uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, many business executives are prioritizing innovation to enhance competitiveness and performance in 2022. This is easier said than done, as the list of supposedly essential innovative practices is extensive and growing. For example, recent research shows that innovative companies, compared to their non-innovative counterparts, engage in many highly touted best practices. While these practices can enhance competitiveness, some are more important than others, and implementing them in the absence of a strategy is highly problematic. As a marketing and innovation management...
Building machines that work for everyone – how diversity of test subjects is a technology blind spot, and what to do about it

People interact with machines in countless ways every day. In some cases, they actively control a device, like driving a car or using an app on a smartphone. Sometimes people passively interact with a device, like being imaged by an MRI machine. And sometimes they interact with machines without consent or even knowing about the interaction, like being scanned by a law enforcement facial recognition system. Human-Machine Interaction (HMI) is an umbrella term that describes the ways people interact with machines. HMI is a key aspect of researching, designing and building new technologies, and also studying how people use and are...
City of Eagle to ponder community owned fiber broadband network

EAGLE, Idaho (CBS2) — A stronger internet connection for the community could be coming to Eagle. The city on Monday says it's currently gauging the interest in a community-owned fiber broadband network. “In this era, broadband internet is an essential service and public utility," said Jason Pierce, mayor. "Everything...
