(Yicai Global)-- China’s gross domestic product (GDP) for the year of 2021 expanded by 8.1%, the national bureau of statistics reported today, amounting to CNY114.37 trillion (USD17.9 trillion). Growth for the final quarter of 2021 was 4.0%, which whilst higher than expected, ushers in a moderate start to 2022 of which is forecasted to be around the 5% margin as the post-covid recovery wears off and growth returns to a normal trajectory. Still, not every country has had that privilege, with the figures being higher than expected, they have come amidst challenges to the country’s economy including the Omicron variant and the Real Estate sector.

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO