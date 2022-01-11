ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston Minerals Ltd (ASO)

Aston Minerals Limited, formerly European Cobalt Limited, is an Australia-based gold exploration company. The Company is focused on the exploration of its Edleston...

investing.com

Mt Monger Resources Ltd (MTM)

March 21 (Reuters) - Mareterram Ltd MTM.AX :* AFFILIATED DIRECTORS ACCEPTED RECOMMENDED OFF-MARKET TAKEOVER OFFER BY SEA HARVEST INTERNATIONAL PROPRIETARY LIMITED* COLLECTIVELY,... Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mareterram Ltd MTM.AX :* SEEKS TRADING HALT PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING POTENTIAL CONTROL TRANSACTION. Feb 7 (Reuters) - Mareterram Ltd MTM.AX :* UPDATES ON TAKEOVER...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Lunnon Metals Ltd (LM8)

Lunnon Metals Limited focuses on the exploration of nickel and gold in Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Kambalda Nickel project, which comprises 19 contiguous mining tenements located within the Kambalda Nickel District, Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as ACH Nickel Pty Ltd and changed its name to Lunnon Metals Limited in February 2021. Lunnon Metals Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
METAL MINING
investing.com

Parabellum Resources Ltd (PBL)

Parabellum Resources Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Australia. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its projects comprise the Lunns Dam, the Redlands-Whitbarrow, and the Recovery projects located in the Tottenham-Girilambone district of central-west New South Wales; and the Obley project located in the Yeoval district of central New South Wales. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd ADR (SMMYY)

DOW + 222 = 16,196SPX + 30 = 1895NAS + 98 = 443510 Y + .03 = 1.78%OIL – .36 = 29.08GOLD – 8.50 = 1201.30Top oil officials from Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and... Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and other deposits. It also offers Battery Materials, such as nickel hydroxides and lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides; crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, and faraday rotators; powder materials comprising thick film pastes, nickel powders, fine copper powders, nickel oxides, near-infrared shielding materials, deep-tinting materials, sputtering targets/tablets, electromagnetic sheets and coils, rare earth magnetic materials, and lubricants; package materials consisting of copper-clad polyimide films and printed wiring boards; automotive/chemical, hydro processing (HPC), rejuvenation and regeneration of HPC, and petrochemical catalysts products; construction materials; and terminal and connectors, and lens barrels. In addition, the company is involved in the water and precious recycling; water treatment and environment-related engineering; sterilization and property modification by irradiation; and domestic marine transportation businesses. Additionally, it engages in the real estate and technical engineering businesses. The company was formerly known as Seika Kogyo (Mining) Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. in June 1952. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. was founded in 1590 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minerals#Aso#Mining Equipment#Australia#Aston Minerals Ltd#European Cobalt Limited#Company#Edleston Gold Project#Dobsina Project#The Edleston Project#The Jouhineva Project#Freeport Cobalt#Kokkola Cobalt Refinery
investing.com

Cuspis Capital II Ltd (CCIIp)

Cuspis Capital II Ltd. intends to identify, evaluate, and acquire assets, properties, or businesses or participation for a proposed qualifying transaction. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Big River Gold Ltd (BRV)

March 30 (Reuters) - Big River Gold Ltd BRV.AX :* OPTION STUDY REVIEWING AND OPTIMISING BORBOREMA PROCESS PLANT DESIGN WAS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED* NO CHANGES WERE PROPOSED FOR... BRIEF-Big River Gold Says Dundee Goodman Increases Stake To 19.4%. Feb 8 (Reuters) - Big River Gold Ltd BRV.AX :* DUNDEE GOODMAN MERCHANT...
METAL MINING
investing.com

Technology Minerals PLC (TM1)

Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Neometals Ltd (NMT)

April 23 (Reuters) - Neometals Ltd NMT.AX :* NEOMETALS LTD - NEOMETALS TO LIST ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE* NEOMETALS LTD - TO SEEK A SECONDARY 'INTRODUCTION' QUOTATION ON AIM... BRIEF-Neometals Says MoU Executed With Jiuxing Titanium Materials (Liaonging) April 16 (Reuters) - Neometals Ltd NMT.AX :* MOU EXECUTED WITH JIUXING...
BUSINESS
Gold
Economy
investing.com

One World Minerals Inc (OWLI)

One World Lithium Inc. is a Canada-based exploration stage company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties in Mexico and lithium separation extraction technology. The Company owns approximately 60% property interest of the Salar del Diablo Property located in the State of Baja California, Mexico. The property is a lithium-brine exploration prospect, which is approximately a 103,450-hectare property.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Falcon Metals Ltd (FAL)

Falcon Metals Limited engages in the discovery, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Australia. The company holds 100% interest in the Pyramid Hill Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5000 square kilometers located in the Bendigo region of Victoria; and the Mount Jackson project comprising one granted exploration license located in the Southern Cross region of Western Australia. It also holds an option to acquire 70% interest in the Viking Gold project comprising two exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 308 square kilometers situated southeast of Norseman, Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.
METAL MINING
investing.com

Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd ADR (MSLOY)

The amount of money managed by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continues to grow significantly. “In the first five months of 2021, ETF net inflows are nearly $282... On Tuesday, US Stock Prices Rose SignificantlyThe S&P 500 stock index ended higher at the maximum since February 1, 2018. Good corporate reports of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) for...
MARKETS
investing.com

Ardea Resources Ltd (ARL)

By Oliver Gray Investing.com - The ASX 200 finished higher on Thursday, adding 35.50 points or 0.48% to 7,474.40 and extending gains of 0.7% yesterday as higher commodity prices... Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ardea Resources Ltd ARL.AX :* EXECUTED TENEMENT SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH MONEGHETTI MINERALS* DEAL FOR DIVESTMENT...
MARKETS
investing.com

Titanium Sands Ltd (TSL)

May 3 (Reuters) - Titanium Sands Ltd TSL.AX :* COVID-19 RELATED CONDITIONS IN SRI LANKA CONTINUE TO LIMIT PROJECT ACTIVITY TO OFFSITE WORK. Nov 30 (Reuters) - Titanium Sands Ltd TSL.AX :* EXPLORATION ON ITS SRI LANKAN HEAVY MINERAL SANDS PROJECT HAS BEEN DELAYED DUE TO COVID-19 Sept 22 (Reuters) - Titanium Sands Ltd TSL.AX :* PLACEMENT AND SHARE PURCHASE PLAN-TSL.AX* TO RAISE $2.2 MILLION VIA PLACEMENT OF 50 MILLION SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF $0.044 PER...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd ADR (TACBY)

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTC:TABCF)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 200 shares... The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are finally underway. While millions of fans will be enjoying hours of competitive sports, investors might...
LOTTERY
investing.com

American Lithium Minerals Inc (AMLM)

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update. American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a... Industry. Sector. Employees. Market. American Lithium Minerals, Inc. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is a...
MARKETS
investing.com

Polynovo Ltd (PNV)

By Oliver GrayInvesting.com - The ASX 200 has fallen 57.00 points or 0.77% to 7,390.10 on Tuesday following declines of 0.1% as investors remained cautious as central banks... By Oliver Gray Investing.com - The ASX 200 has fallen 41.10 points or 0.55% to 7,406.00 on Tuesday, extending losses of 0.1% in the previous session as technology shares rebounded...
MARKETS
investing.com

Inhalerx Ltd (IRX)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Lifespot Health Ltd LSH.AX :* CEO APPOINTMENT-LSH.AX* MATTHEW GOLDEN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. Aug 5 (Reuters) - Lifespot Health Ltd LSH.AX :* APPLE HAVE APPROVED FEVERTELTM APP FOR SALE ON IOS APPLE STORE. June 16 (Reuters) - Lifespot Health Ltd LSH.AX :* REQUESTS A TRADING HALT...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Ltd (1987)

Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Ltd कंपनी प्रोफाइल. निर्माण एवं इंजीनियरिंग. Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Limited provides demolition services to public and private sector clients in Singapore. The company undertakes demolition works of industrial buildings, power stations, chemical plants, high rise commercial, educational institutions and residential properties, bridges and marine structures, public roads, and infrastructures. It also engages in the sale of inventories and leasing of machinery. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Singapore.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower as Libyan Output Returns; Chinese Demand Eyed

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices edged lower in relatively quiet trade on Monday, against the backdrop of a U.S. holiday and data on Friday suggesting that the market has fully priced in a rebound in demand once the current wave of Covid-19 ends in the northern hemisphere. By 9 AM...
TRAFFIC

