Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule may have escaped “Black Monday” and the rest of the week that followed, but he may not be out of the woods quite yet. Of course, we’re all well-versed at this point on last Sunday’s report from Jay Glazer—who suggested Rhule’s status could be hinging on his choice of offensive coordinator. The FOX NFL insider, prior to the Week 18 slate, noted that the second-year coach might need to hire a “rockstar” play-caller to keep himself in the good graces of owner David Tepper.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO