ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

By The Associated Press
Atlantic City Press
 6 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the...

pressofatlanticcity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Volcanic ash delays aid to Tonga as damage reports emerge

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Thick ash on an airport runway was delaying aid deliveries to the Pacific island nation of Tonga, where significant damage was being reported days after a huge undersea volcanic eruption and tsunami. New Zealand’s military is sending much-needed drinking water and other supplies, but...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
CBS News

China cancels Olympic ticket sales as 1st Omicron case confirmed in Beijing

Beijing — China on Monday canceled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organizers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games — partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements — but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. Those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Drawing#Ap#The Associated Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy