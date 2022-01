The healthcare industry is going through a digital transformation that will be as significant as the advent of antibiotics or the introduction of vaccines and anaesthesia in the last century. Mobile apps allow for easy communication between the concerned patient and caregivers. Future of healthcare looks to be all-encompassing. We are beginning to see a healthcare system that will not only include doctors and hospitals but every person in society. We will use wearables and other devices that are capable of measuring blood pressure, heart rate, body temperature and body temperature.

