ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Video surveillance systems market to grow steadily by 2026

By Help Net Security
helpnetsecurity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe video surveillance systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.06% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026, according to ResearchAndMarkets. Commercial segment is to dominate the video surveillance systems market. The infrastructure segment includes road, rail, airports, stadiums, etc. Technological advancements in the video surveillance...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

Related
biometricupdate.com

China intensifies biometrics, video surveillance research as social credit market builds

China leads all other nations in publishing research on the visual surveillance of populations, one of the most controversial segments of biometrics, according to Georgetown University meta-research. Coincidentally, computer vision trade publisher IPVM is reporting (subscription required and recommended) on direct sales of visual surveillance to reactionary sectors of the...
TECHNOLOGY
thedallasnews.net

U.S. Video Surveillance Market in APAC Observe Significant Growth, Claim by Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "U.S. Video Surveillance Market by Component (Solution, Service, and Connectivity Technology), Application (Commercial, Military & Defense, Infrastructure, Residential, and Others), and Customer Type (B2B and B2C): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". Access Full Report Description @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-video-surveillance-market-A06741. According to the...
MARKETS
helpnetsecurity.com

MFA market to reach $21.3 billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for multi-factor authentication (MFA) estimated at $8.6 billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of $21.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027, according to ResearchAndMarkets. Two factor authentication, one of...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Surveillance#Surveillance System#Surveillance Cameras#4k Video#Cagr
siliconangle.com

Cloud video surveillance firm Cloudastructure buys smart parking startup Visionful

Artificial intelligence-powered cloud video surveillance firm Cloudastructure Inc. announced today it has agreed a deal to acquire the smart parking startup Visionful Inc. for an undisclosed fee. The acquisition, expected to close by the end of the month, will add license plate recognition and more analytics capabilities to the company’s...
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Systems Market was Valued at US$ 3,952.01 Mn in 2020 Owing to Growing Focus on Quality and Product Sensitivity

In the second half of the 20th century, the trend for frozen and fresh food led to an increased demand for cold chain and facilities. In addition, the cold chain providers are increasingly looking forward to adopt new technologies such as IoT based sensors, which offers sensor nodes with capabilities needed for asset tracking data loggers. The evolution of technology in the cold chain has led to numerous efficient cold chain operations such as asset tracking and monitoring along with cloud storage data collection of the temperatures, which projects significant growth of global cold chain tracking and monitoring systems market over the future years. The adoption of technology not only helps to reduce operating expenses, but it also improves cold chain logistics efficiency and productivity. For example, temperature monitoring of products, which consumes a significant amount of labour time, may be done automatically using sensors positioned around the cargo. In terms of revenue, the global cold chain tracking and monitoring systems market was valued at US$ 3,952.01 in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029).
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
Country
China
helpnetsecurity.com

Avast enhances free security and privacy protection for Windows users

Avast announced an update to its Avast Free Antivirus and Avast Premium Security product versions for Windows. The update includes a brand-new Firewall in Avast Free Antivirus which shields people from network attacks, and reaffirms Avast’s commitment to providing security and privacy products for all, for free. In Avast Premium Security, Avast has added new advanced Firewall features for even stronger protection from data leaks, spoofing attacks, and malicious devices scanning for open ports on the user’s PC.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Mirantis Secure Registry 3.0 helps enterprises secure their software supply chain

Mirantis released Mirantis Secure Registry (MSR) 3.0, which supports usage across any Kubernetes distribution. Security is often an afterthought during application development and lifecycle management, leading to images that contain vulnerabilities and put cloud native environments at risk. Mirantis Secure Registry (formerly Docker Trusted Registry) provides an enterprise-grade container registry solution that can be easily integrated to provide the core of an effective secure software supply chain.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

RICOH Capture & Conversion Services gives teams access to actionable analytics

Ricoh USA unveiled its RICOH Capture & Conversion Services, an AI-powered solution that intelligently captures, digitizes and stores information, making it securely and efficiently accessible, searchable and useable to workers from anywhere, at any time. This latest integrated service, built within Ricoh’s Digital Services Center, gives teams access to actionable...
BUSINESS
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save $100 on New iMacs, Get AirPods for $110

Table of Contents Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Apple HomePod Mini Bundle The Christmas shopping blitz has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are competing to offer the best Apple deals of the season. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

What is 5G? Everything you need to know about the next-gen network

5G is well and truly here. After years of promises and hype, you now likely spend at least some of the time connected to a 5G network. But what does that mean? The rollout of 5G has been confusing, to say the least. That, however, is exactly why we’ve put together this guide — to help you learn everything you need to know about 5G and the rollout of 5G networks. 5G began rolling out to the public a few years ago, both in terms of the actual network, and in terms of smartphone support for those networks. But that doesn’t...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy