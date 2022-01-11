Video surveillance systems market to grow steadily by 2026

In the second half of the 20th century, the trend for frozen and fresh food led to an increased demand for cold chain and facilities. In addition, the cold chain providers are increasingly looking forward to adopt new technologies such as IoT based sensors, which offers sensor nodes with capabilities needed for asset tracking data loggers. The evolution of technology in the cold chain has led to numerous efficient cold chain operations such as asset tracking and monitoring along with cloud storage data collection of the temperatures, which projects significant growth of global cold chain tracking and monitoring systems market over the future years. The adoption of technology not only helps to reduce operating expenses, but it also improves cold chain logistics efficiency and productivity. For example, temperature monitoring of products, which consumes a significant amount of labour time, may be done automatically using sensors positioned around the cargo. In terms of revenue, the global cold chain tracking and monitoring systems market was valued at US$ 3,952.01 in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029).

