Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Columbia metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Columbia, SC metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 35 cities and towns in Columbia.

#30. Cameron, SC

- 1-year price change: +$23,294 (+14.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$52,643 (+40.0%)

- Typical home value: $184,408 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Bethune, SC

- 1-year price change: +$26,163 (+33.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$42,087 (+66.9%)

- Typical home value: $105,012 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Westville, SC

- 1-year price change: +$26,675 (+29.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$50,824 (+76.2%)

- Typical home value: $117,551 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Gadsden, SC

- 1-year price change: +$26,800 (+26.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$36,674 (+39.4%)

- Typical home value: $129,704 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Cassatt, SC

- 1-year price change: +$27,971 (+25.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$49,081 (+54.1%)

- Typical home value: $139,744 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Gaston, SC

- 1-year price change: +$30,225 (+22.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$57,277 (+54.6%)

- Typical home value: $162,190 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Camden, SC

- 1-year price change: +$30,550 (+23.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$52,553 (+48.4%)

- Typical home value: $161,058 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Lugoff, SC

- 1-year price change: +$33,030 (+19.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$65,636 (+48.7%)

- Typical home value: $200,318 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Batesburg-Leesville, SC

- 1-year price change: +$33,405 (+28.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$61,135 (+68.3%)

- Typical home value: $150,597 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Cayce, SC

- 1-year price change: +$34,756 (+23.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$71,368 (+64.6%)

- Typical home value: $181,929 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Swansea, SC

- 1-year price change: +$35,756 (+27.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$68,501 (+70.7%)

- Typical home value: $165,327 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Eastover, SC

- 1-year price change: +$36,133 (+49.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$49,280 (+82.1%)

- Typical home value: $109,302 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Pelion, SC

- 1-year price change: +$37,345 (+24.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$75,771 (+66.5%)

- Typical home value: $189,688 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Hopkins, SC

- 1-year price change: +$37,433 (+25.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$68,656 (+58.8%)

- Typical home value: $185,424 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Ridgeway, SC

- 1-year price change: +$38,697 (+17.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$74,739 (+41.6%)

- Typical home value: $254,317 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#15. West Columbia, SC

- 1-year price change: +$40,020 (+23.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$76,303 (+58.1%)

- Typical home value: $207,706 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Columbia, SC

- 1-year price change: +$41,157 (+24.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$76,615 (+56.9%)

- Typical home value: $211,366 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Springdale, SC

- 1-year price change: +$41,457 (+23.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$77,326 (+54.9%)

- Typical home value: $218,265 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#12. South Congaree, SC

- 1-year price change: +$41,921 (+25.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$75,327 (+58.6%)

- Typical home value: $203,972 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Oak Grove, SC

- 1-year price change: +$41,943 (+24.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$78,367 (+57.8%)

- Typical home value: $213,929 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Pine Ridge, SC

- 1-year price change: +$44,565 (+24.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$78,064 (+53.6%)

- Typical home value: $223,833 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Forest Acres, SC

- 1-year price change: +$48,871 (+19.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$101,406 (+52.7%)

- Typical home value: $293,880 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Irmo, SC

- 1-year price change: +$49,921 (+24.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$88,292 (+52.0%)

- Typical home value: $257,958 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Summit, SC

- 1-year price change: +$50,158 (+28.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$85,628 (+61.9%)

- Typical home value: $223,879 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Elgin, SC

- 1-year price change: +$54,241 (+23.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$96,509 (+52.3%)

- Typical home value: $280,913 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Lexington, SC

- 1-year price change: +$60,672 (+27.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$100,992 (+55.2%)

- Typical home value: $284,040 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Blythewood, SC

- 1-year price change: +$62,849 (+22.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$105,923 (+45.0%)

- Typical home value: $341,441 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Liberty Hill, SC

- 1-year price change: +$66,786 (+31.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$77,084 (+38.6%)

- Typical home value: $276,845 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Gilbert, SC

- 1-year price change: +$81,270 (+28.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$139,022 (+61.7%)

- Typical home value: $364,518 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Chapin, SC

- 1-year price change: +$90,105 (+27.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$143,279 (+51.7%)

- Typical home value: $420,499 (#1 most expensive city in metro)