Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Farmington metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Farmington, NM metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker

#9. Blanco, NM

- 1-year price change: +$7,637 (+4.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$44,891 (+36.6%)

- Typical home value: $167,511 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Bloomfield, NM

- 1-year price change: +$28,618 (+18.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$69,576 (+61.4%)

- Typical home value: $182,960 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Waterflow, NM

- 1-year price change: +$34,947 (+20.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$73,802 (+54.4%)

- Typical home value: $209,386 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Farmington, NM

- 1-year price change: +$36,929 (+21.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$71,677 (+51.1%)

- Typical home value: $212,010 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Kirtland, NM

- 1-year price change: +$37,669 (+24.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$82,376 (+74.7%)

- Typical home value: $192,684 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Aztec, NM

- 1-year price change: +$44,195 (+26.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$75,961 (+56.8%)

- Typical home value: $209,630 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Fruitland, NM

- 1-year price change: +$45,210 (+26.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$85,364 (+64.6%)

- Typical home value: $217,470 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Flora Vista, NM

- 1-year price change: +$46,746 (+26.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$97,578 (+76.3%)

- Typical home value: $225,488 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. La Plata, NM

- 1-year price change: +$62,250 (+33.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$105,585 (+73.3%)

- Typical home value: $249,603 (#1 most expensive city in metro)