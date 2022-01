New York will soon be the biggest state to require biodiesel to be blended into its heating oil. Recent legislation says that starting in July 2022, petroleum-based heating oil sold in the state will get blended with increasing amounts of biodiesel. The goal of the move is to help New York get to its goal of lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Biodiesel industry advocates estimate that the fuel will cut New York’s annual petroleum diesel consumption by about 200 million gallons every year. That will drop the state’s annual carbon emissions by roughly one million metric tons.

