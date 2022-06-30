scarp577 // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Chattanooga metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Chattanooga, TN metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 33 cities and towns in Chattanooga.

Stacker

#30. Jasper, TN

- 1-year price change: +$24,338 (+15.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$60,006 (+47.3%)

- Typical home value: $186,816 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#29. Whitwell, TN

- 1-year price change: +$24,454 (+17.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$60,622 (+56.9%)

- Typical home value: $167,240 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#28. Sequatchie, TN

- 1-year price change: +$25,087 (+17.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$61,264 (+55.7%)

- Typical home value: $171,264 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#27. Dunlap, TN

- 1-year price change: +$26,790 (+18.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$63,676 (+57.0%)

- Typical home value: $175,467 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#26. Wildwood, GA

- 1-year price change: +$27,676 (+17.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$63,654 (+52.2%)

- Typical home value: $185,686 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#25. Powells Crossroads, TN

- 1-year price change: +$28,159 (+20.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$54,542 (+50.5%)

- Typical home value: $162,607 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#24. Kimball, TN

- 1-year price change: +$28,284 (+16.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$66,946 (+50.7%)

- Typical home value: $198,998 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#23. Trenton, GA

- 1-year price change: +$29,856 (+18.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$69,805 (+55.7%)

- Typical home value: $195,232 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. Lakeview, GA

- 1-year price change: +$30,090 (+23.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$72,550 (+85.2%)

- Typical home value: $157,679 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#21. Fort Oglethorpe, GA

- 1-year price change: +$35,625 (+21.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$87,390 (+78.6%)

- Typical home value: $198,542 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#20. Chickamauga, GA

- 1-year price change: +$37,007 (+20.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$95,759 (+77.2%)

- Typical home value: $219,808 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#19. Rising Fawn, GA

- 1-year price change: +$40,449 (+19.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$94,194 (+60.8%)

- Typical home value: $249,082 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#18. Sale Creek, TN

- 1-year price change: +$43,179 (+22.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$96,500 (+69.0%)

- Typical home value: $236,360 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#17. East Ridge, TN

- 1-year price change: +$47,848 (+28.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$97,136 (+81.0%)

- Typical home value: $217,029 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. Rock Spring, GA

- 1-year price change: +$49,141 (+22.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$113,824 (+71.8%)

- Typical home value: $272,291 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#15. Indian Springs, GA

- 1-year price change: +$51,774 (+26.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$106,570 (+74.1%)

- Typical home value: $250,478 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Ringgold, GA

- 1-year price change: +$55,791 (+25.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$114,353 (+71.0%)

- Typical home value: $275,432 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Soddy-Daisy, TN

- 1-year price change: +$57,269 (+23.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$123,467 (+71.3%)

- Typical home value: $296,598 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Red Bank, TN

- 1-year price change: +$59,989 (+28.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$130,677 (+91.0%)

- Typical home value: $274,293 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Chattanooga, TN

- 1-year price change: +$62,013 (+28.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$123,183 (+79.3%)

- Typical home value: $278,450 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Middle Valley, TN

- 1-year price change: +$62,393 (+26.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$123,457 (+70.1%)

- Typical home value: $299,666 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Harrison, TN

- 1-year price change: +$62,550 (+26.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$124,026 (+71.4%)

- Typical home value: $297,849 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Lakesite, TN

- 1-year price change: +$62,569 (+22.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$135,868 (+66.8%)

- Typical home value: $339,149 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Lookout Mountain, GA

- 1-year price change: +$67,051 (+20.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$147,521 (+59.8%)

- Typical home value: $394,209 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Collegedale, TN

- 1-year price change: +$80,275 (+27.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$149,292 (+66.0%)

- Typical home value: $375,628 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Ooltewah, TN

- 1-year price change: +$82,097 (+25.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$157,321 (+63.9%)

- Typical home value: $403,468 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Signal Mountain, TN

- 1-year price change: +$107,030 (+25.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$200,680 (+62.9%)

- Typical home value: $519,589 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Ridgeside, TN

- 1-year price change: +$107,442 (+28.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$210,627 (+75.8%)

- Typical home value: $488,478 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Walden, TN

- 1-year price change: +$112,102 (+23.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$215,771 (+56.8%)

- Typical home value: $595,927 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Lookout Mountain, TN

- 1-year price change: +$173,090 (+24.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$299,739 (+52.7%)

- Typical home value: $868,156 (#1 most expensive city in metro)