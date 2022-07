ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Beaumont metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 34 cities and towns in Beaumont.

Stacker

#30. Port Arthur, TX

- 1-year price change: +$7,333 (+9.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$24,862 (+41.3%)

- Typical home value: $85,125 (#34 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#29. Newton, TX

- 1-year price change: +$8,596 (+9.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$16,166 (+18.6%)

- Typical home value: $103,229 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#28. Groves, TX

- 1-year price change: +$8,766 (+5.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$36,226 (+30.1%)

- Typical home value: $156,528 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#27. Votaw, TX

- 1-year price change: +$9,113 (+7.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$26,257 (+26.7%)

- Typical home value: $124,720 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#26. Beaumont, TX

- 1-year price change: +$9,676 (+7.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$27,844 (+23.9%)

- Typical home value: $144,535 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#25. Kountze, TX

- 1-year price change: +$10,339 (+5.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$43,047 (+26.5%)

- Typical home value: $205,473 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#24. Wiergate, TX

- 1-year price change: +$10,741 (+11.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$14,718 (+15.9%)

- Typical home value: $107,260 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#23. Nome, TX

- 1-year price change: +$11,974 (+6.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$49,249 (+34.0%)

- Typical home value: $194,148 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. China, TX

- 1-year price change: +$12,307 (+8.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$41,587 (+35.5%)

- Typical home value: $158,838 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#21. Nederland, TX

- 1-year price change: +$13,310 (+7.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$31,186 (+20.4%)

- Typical home value: $183,783 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#20. Deweyville, TX

- 1-year price change: +$13,394 (+15.4%)

- 5-year price change: $-9,225 (-8.4%)

- Typical home value: $100,484 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#19. Saratoga, TX

- 1-year price change: +$14,368 (+12.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$31,759 (+31.2%)

- Typical home value: $133,597 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#18. Port Neches, TX

- 1-year price change: +$14,980 (+8.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$33,596 (+19.9%)

- Typical home value: $202,235 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#17. West Orange, TX

- 1-year price change: +$15,089 (+17.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$26,036 (+35.1%)

- Typical home value: $100,130 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. Sabine Pass, TX

- 1-year price change: +$15,512 (+22.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$35,337 (+70.2%)

- Typical home value: $85,693 (#33 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#15. Hamshire, TX

- 1-year price change: +$16,113 (+7.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$35,036 (+18.2%)

- Typical home value: $227,489 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Rose City, TX

- 1-year price change: +$17,597 (+18.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$24,357 (+27.4%)

- Typical home value: $113,215 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Pinehurst, TX

- 1-year price change: +$20,206 (+15.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$38,512 (+34.7%)

- Typical home value: $149,341 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Silsbee, TX

- 1-year price change: +$22,179 (+15.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$44,900 (+37.2%)

- Typical home value: $165,758 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Vidor, TX

- 1-year price change: +$22,198 (+15.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$49,713 (+41.7%)

- Typical home value: $168,944 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Taylor Landing, TX

- 1-year price change: +$22,253 (+8.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$42,565 (+17.3%)

- Typical home value: $288,535 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Bevil Oaks, TX

- 1-year price change: +$22,298 (+10.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$67,890 (+41.3%)

- Typical home value: $232,329 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Orange, TX

- 1-year price change: +$22,500 (+15.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$42,306 (+33.1%)

- Typical home value: $169,994 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Mauriceville, TX

- 1-year price change: +$25,912 (+13.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$58,375 (+37.1%)

- Typical home value: $215,908 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Pine Forest, TX

- 1-year price change: +$26,032 (+16.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$49,411 (+37.8%)

- Typical home value: $180,205 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Burkeville, TX

- 1-year price change: +$26,815 (+15.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$64,948 (+48.0%)

- Typical home value: $200,184 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Bridge City, TX

- 1-year price change: +$28,490 (+15.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$60,974 (+39.5%)

- Typical home value: $215,197 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Sour Lake, TX

- 1-year price change: +$29,283 (+13.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$65,457 (+35.9%)

- Typical home value: $247,662 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Lumberton, TX

- 1-year price change: +$31,357 (+12.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$71,448 (+34.6%)

- Typical home value: $277,955 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Rose Hill Acres, TX

- 1-year price change: +$32,972 (+17.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$72,645 (+47.8%)

- Typical home value: $224,527 (#6 most expensive city in metro)