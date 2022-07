4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Baton Rouge metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Baton Rouge, LA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 40 cities and towns in Baton Rouge.

#30. Slaughter, LA

- 1-year price change: +$13,415 (+8.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$30,025 (+20.4%)

- Typical home value: $176,993 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Jackson, LA

- 1-year price change: +$13,583 (+11.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$31,887 (+31.1%)

- Typical home value: $134,400 (#38 most expensive city in metro)

#28. New Roads, LA

- 1-year price change: +$14,855 (+7.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$35,157 (+19.6%)

- Typical home value: $214,300 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#27. French Settlement, LA

- 1-year price change: +$16,773 (+9.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$56,558 (+41.7%)

- Typical home value: $192,348 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Jarreau, LA

- 1-year price change: +$17,041 (+7.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$47,188 (+25.4%)

- Typical home value: $232,664 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Brusly, LA

- 1-year price change: +$17,244 (+7.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$41,983 (+20.2%)

- Typical home value: $249,874 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Maringouin, LA

- 1-year price change: +$17,315 (+13.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$41,983 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $148,135 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Saint Francisville, LA

- 1-year price change: +$17,532 (+7.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$31,230 (+13.8%)

- Typical home value: $257,311 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Addis, LA

- 1-year price change: +$18,256 (+8.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$41,040 (+21.9%)

- Typical home value: $228,249 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Ventress, LA

- 1-year price change: +$19,183 (+7.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$52,290 (+22.9%)

- Typical home value: $280,248 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Donaldsonville, LA

- 1-year price change: +$19,258 (+12.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$44,400 (+33.2%)

- Typical home value: $178,229 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Saint Gabriel, LA

- 1-year price change: +$19,289 (+8.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$41,958 (+19.8%)

- Typical home value: $254,177 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Port Vincent, LA

- 1-year price change: +$20,223 (+10.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$41,958 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $211,569 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Oscar, LA

- 1-year price change: +$21,681 (+8.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$41,958 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $281,502 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Holden, LA

- 1-year price change: +$22,655 (+12.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$41,055 (+26.1%)

- Typical home value: $198,549 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Killian, LA

- 1-year price change: +$23,660 (+10.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$59,041 (+30.2%)

- Typical home value: $254,383 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Baker, LA

- 1-year price change: +$25,287 (+17.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$48,868 (+40.6%)

- Typical home value: $169,215 (#34 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Walker, LA

- 1-year price change: +$25,398 (+12.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$52,294 (+30.5%)

- Typical home value: $223,563 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Livingston, LA

- 1-year price change: +$26,261 (+13.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$54,512 (+34.0%)

- Typical home value: $214,673 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Denham Springs, LA

- 1-year price change: +$30,515 (+15.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$59,014 (+34.6%)

- Typical home value: $229,630 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Baton Rouge, LA

- 1-year price change: +$32,461 (+16.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$52,069 (+29.0%)

- Typical home value: $231,454 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Albany, LA

- 1-year price change: +$32,844 (+19.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$57,352 (+38.6%)

- Typical home value: $206,111 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Gonzales, LA

- 1-year price change: +$33,586 (+15.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$52,001 (+25.3%)

- Typical home value: $257,616 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Sorrento, LA

- 1-year price change: +$34,064 (+14.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$52,535 (+24.2%)

- Typical home value: $269,753 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Greenwell Springs, LA

- 1-year price change: +$34,109 (+15.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$63,667 (+32.4%)

- Typical home value: $260,384 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Zachary, LA

- 1-year price change: +$35,539 (+15.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$55,654 (+27.3%)

- Typical home value: $259,783 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Pride, LA

- 1-year price change: +$35,853 (+15.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$52,717 (+24.6%)

- Typical home value: $267,275 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Prairieville, LA

- 1-year price change: +$36,840 (+14.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$59,640 (+24.9%)

- Typical home value: $299,103 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Saint Amant, LA

- 1-year price change: +$37,110 (+16.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$63,443 (+32.3%)

- Typical home value: $259,638 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Geismar, LA

- 1-year price change: +$43,167 (+14.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$58,934 (+21.0%)

- Typical home value: $339,046 (#1 most expensive city in metro)