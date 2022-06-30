ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Appleton metro area

By Stacker
 4 days ago

FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Appleton, WI metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 25 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#25. Chilton, WI

- 1-year price change: +$17,170 (+10.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$50,369 (+40.7%)
- Typical home value: $174,024 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Brillion, WI

- 1-year price change: +$17,269 (+10.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$50,369 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $186,041 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Kimberly, WI

- 1-year price change: +$31,045 (+16.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$80,714 (+58.8%)
- Typical home value: $217,970 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Black Creek, WI

- 1-year price change: +$31,104 (+16.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$80,661 (+59.4%)
- Typical home value: $216,501 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Little Chute, WI

- 1-year price change: +$36,185 (+19.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$83,331 (+60.3%)
- Typical home value: $221,507 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Sherwood, WI

- 1-year price change: +$36,582 (+12.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$83,331 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $340,432 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Appleton, WI

- 1-year price change: +$36,926 (+18.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$91,461 (+61.1%)
- Typical home value: $241,258 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Harrison, WI

- 1-year price change: +$38,084 (+12.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$103,465 (+43.0%)
- Typical home value: $344,150 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Kaukauna, WI

- 1-year price change: +$38,949 (+19.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$94,272 (+63.4%)
- Typical home value: $243,040 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Shiocton, WI

- 1-year price change: +$39,217 (+25.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$74,140 (+61.3%)
- Typical home value: $195,027 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Bovina, WI

- 1-year price change: +$40,993 (+15.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$104,060 (+53.6%)
- Typical home value: $298,237 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Seymour, WI

- 1-year price change: +$42,849 (+22.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$89,146 (+63.3%)
- Typical home value: $229,986 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Hortonville, WI

- 1-year price change: +$44,358 (+18.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$109,828 (+64.7%)
- Typical home value: $279,703 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Combined Locks, WI

- 1-year price change: +$51,290 (+19.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$114,815 (+59.0%)
- Typical home value: $309,324 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Freedom, WI

- 1-year price change: +$53,066 (+18.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$129,378 (+59.6%)
- Typical home value: $346,362 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Greenville, WI

- 1-year price change: +$53,792 (+16.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$137,343 (+56.1%)
- Typical home value: $381,982 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Buchanan, WI

- 1-year price change: +$56,634 (+19.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$134,368 (+61.7%)
- Typical home value: $352,050 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Vandenbroek, WI

- 1-year price change: +$58,233 (+19.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$146,019 (+66.7%)
- Typical home value: $364,980 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Ellington, WI

- 1-year price change: +$59,876 (+19.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$140,087 (+60.7%)
- Typical home value: $370,745 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Oneida, WI

- 1-year price change: +$67,086 (+26.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$146,312 (+82.1%)
- Typical home value: $324,545 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Osborn, WI

- 1-year price change: +$67,841 (+22.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$146,312 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $366,916 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Grand Chute, WI

- 1-year price change: +$71,450 (+22.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$148,065 (+59.6%)
- Typical home value: $396,668 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Dale, WI

- 1-year price change: +$73,800 (+22.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$161,633 (+65.2%)
- Typical home value: $409,712 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Center, WI

- 1-year price change: +$77,329 (+21.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$168,949 (+63.6%)
- Typical home value: $434,514 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Hortonia, WI

- 1-year price change: +$108,324 (+27.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$212,673 (+74.3%)
- Typical home value: $499,095 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

