Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Asheville metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Asheville, NC metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 34 cities and towns in Asheville.

#30. Canton, NC

- 1-year price change: +$55,256 (+25.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$128,064 (+89.4%)

- Typical home value: $271,266 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Gerton, NC

- 1-year price change: +$57,525 (+23.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$129,647 (+77.1%)

- Typical home value: $297,802 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Clyde, NC

- 1-year price change: +$59,349 (+23.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$139,778 (+79.2%)

- Typical home value: $316,325 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#27. East Flat Rock, NC

- 1-year price change: +$60,405 (+26.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$131,107 (+83.1%)

- Typical home value: $288,849 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Swannanoa, NC

- 1-year price change: +$60,612 (+20.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$132,657 (+60.6%)

- Typical home value: $351,687 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Leicester, NC

- 1-year price change: +$60,783 (+19.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$139,778 (+58.1%)

- Typical home value: $380,360 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Candler, NC

- 1-year price change: +$69,174 (+21.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$149,756 (+62.7%)

- Typical home value: $388,414 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Woodfin, NC

- 1-year price change: +$70,890 (+22.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$153,188 (+66.5%)

- Typical home value: $383,389 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Waynesville, NC

- 1-year price change: +$71,341 (+25.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$159,522 (+84.4%)

- Typical home value: $348,485 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Black Mountain, NC

- 1-year price change: +$72,759 (+20.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$165,114 (+64.1%)

- Typical home value: $422,816 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Arden, NC

- 1-year price change: +$73,729 (+21.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$154,097 (+56.8%)

- Typical home value: $425,434 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Valley Hill, NC

- 1-year price change: +$73,734 (+27.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$145,422 (+74.1%)

- Typical home value: $341,731 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Asheville, NC

- 1-year price change: +$74,259 (+20.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$162,172 (+60.3%)

- Typical home value: $431,216 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Alexander, NC

- 1-year price change: +$77,026 (+24.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$157,021 (+65.0%)

- Typical home value: $398,634 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Montreat, NC

- 1-year price change: +$77,267 (+16.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$179,873 (+48.0%)

- Typical home value: $554,595 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Barnardsville, NC

- 1-year price change: +$78,037 (+25.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$138,582 (+55.8%)

- Typical home value: $386,874 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Maggie Valley, NC

- 1-year price change: +$79,575 (+27.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$168,247 (+83.8%)

- Typical home value: $368,981 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Lake Junaluska, NC

- 1-year price change: +$81,431 (+23.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$195,833 (+85.9%)

- Typical home value: $423,745 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Etowah, NC

- 1-year price change: +$81,489 (+26.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$163,672 (+73.9%)

- Typical home value: $385,179 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Hendersonville, NC

- 1-year price change: +$82,891 (+27.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$163,537 (+73.2%)

- Typical home value: $386,952 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Fairview, NC

- 1-year price change: +$83,058 (+19.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$184,730 (+58.3%)

- Typical home value: $501,810 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Fletcher, NC

- 1-year price change: +$85,717 (+25.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$174,851 (+68.9%)

- Typical home value: $428,697 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Weaverville, NC

- 1-year price change: +$86,176 (+23.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$179,028 (+63.4%)

- Typical home value: $461,441 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Flat Rock, NC

- 1-year price change: +$91,641 (+26.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$178,573 (+67.3%)

- Typical home value: $443,715 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Bent Creek, NC

- 1-year price change: +$92,457 (+24.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$184,120 (+65.5%)

- Typical home value: $465,320 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Laurel Park, NC

- 1-year price change: +$98,985 (+27.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$192,432 (+72.5%)

- Typical home value: $457,745 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Horse Shoe, NC

- 1-year price change: +$103,541 (+28.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$194,290 (+71.1%)

- Typical home value: $467,672 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Mills River, NC

- 1-year price change: +$105,307 (+27.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$204,132 (+71.2%)

- Typical home value: $490,740 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Zirconia, NC

- 1-year price change: +$111,453 (+30.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$213,390 (+82.1%)

- Typical home value: $473,377 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Biltmore Forest, NC

- 1-year price change: +$256,688 (+20.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$533,059 (+54.4%)

- Typical home value: $1,513,379 (#1 most expensive city in metro)