Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Albany, Oregon metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.
The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Albany, OR metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 14 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#14. Harrisburg, OR
- 1-year price change: +$64,795 (+19.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$180,965 (+80.3%)
- Typical home value: $406,274 (#10 most expensive city in metro)
#13. Sweet Home, OR
- 1-year price change: +$65,065 (+22.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$175,952 (+95.3%)
- Typical home value: $360,492 (#13 most expensive city in metro)
#12. Mill City, OR
- 1-year price change: +$66,032 (+22.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$168,334 (+88.8%)
- Typical home value: $357,851 (#14 most expensive city in metro)
#11. Halsey, OR
- 1-year price change: +$68,010 (+21.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$182,336 (+91.4%)
- Typical home value: $381,866 (#12 most expensive city in metro)
#10. South Lebanon, OR
- 1-year price change: +$68,140 (+19.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$192,698 (+87.6%)
- Typical home value: $412,781 (#9 most expensive city in metro)
#9. Brownsville, OR
- 1-year price change: +$72,109 (+20.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$186,819 (+77.5%)
- Typical home value: $427,941 (#7 most expensive city in metro)
#8. Lebanon, OR
- 1-year price change: +$74,642 (+22.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$186,731 (+87.4%)
- Typical home value: $400,394 (#11 most expensive city in metro)
#7. Albany, OR
- 1-year price change: +$78,954 (+22.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$186,109 (+77.0%)
- Typical home value: $427,899 (#8 most expensive city in metro)
#6. Lyons, OR
- 1-year price change: +$96,308 (+23.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$219,823 (+76.8%)
- Typical home value: $506,002 (#5 most expensive city in metro)
#5. Tangent, OR
- 1-year price change: +$98,349 (+25.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$210,490 (+74.7%)
- Typical home value: $492,117 (#6 most expensive city in metro)
#4. Shedd, OR
- 1-year price change: +$100,751 (+23.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$233,814 (+76.9%)
- Typical home value: $537,845 (#3 most expensive city in metro)
#3. Scio, OR
- 1-year price change: +$101,782 (+21.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$257,934 (+80.2%)
- Typical home value: $579,649 (#2 most expensive city in metro)
#2. Foster, OR
- 1-year price change: +$109,219 (+26.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$232,461 (+81.3%)
- Typical home value: $518,554 (#4 most expensive city in metro)
#1. Millersburg, OR
- 1-year price change: +$134,928 (+28.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$252,276 (+72.3%)
- Typical home value: $601,181 (#1 most expensive city in metro)
