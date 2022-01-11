Malkin nearing return from knee injury

Adam Cianciarulo competed in his first AMA Pro Racing event in 2013 at Budds Creek Motocross Park. He placed 16th. Nine years, the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship 250, two career Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship 450 wins and an astonishing number of dramatic highs and lows later, the kid from Port Orange, Florida is still fast at it. A member of the Monster Energy Kawasaki team, Cianciarulo was behind the starting gate inside overflowing Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday night and despite the harsh reality that he’s still trying to bounce all the way back from a gnarly grade 3 separation of his AC joint, he took a hard-fought 11th place on his No. 9 Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450SR Special Racer.
