I remember telling my mom I wouldn’t text much around the time that I got my first phone. I really thought that would be true. It’s not. I’m on my phone frequently, checking texts and entertaining myself when I have a spare moment. It’s not necessarily a bad thing; where else would I go when I have a mental breakdown at night? Texting with my best friend brings me back from a crisis. She always encourages me to keep moving forward and with her help, I can. I wouldn’t be able to get or give that support without the increased connection our phones give us.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO