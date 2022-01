INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams meet in the wild-card round tonight after splitting two regular-season games. Despite losing in overtime to San Francisco in Week 18, the Rams still won the NFC West because of Seattle’s upset of the Cardinals. It will be the second playoff game between the longtime opponents; Los Angeles defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1975 postseason. Rams QB Matthew Stafford will try to win his first playoff game after three losses with Detroit. It will be the postseason debut for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO