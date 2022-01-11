ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Explainer-What is at stake for the U.S. biofuel blending law in 2022 and beyond

By Thomson Reuters
Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. biofuel blending program known as the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) could see its most transformative year yet in 2022, as the Biden Administration must make decisions to reset statutes that mandate U.S. renewable fuel blending. The program was designed to mandate certain...

