Explainer-What is at stake for the U.S. biofuel blending law in 2022 and beyond
By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
6 days ago
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. biofuel blending program known as the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) could see its most transformative year yet in 2022, as the Biden Administration must make decisions to reset statutes that mandate U.S. renewable fuel blending. The program was designed to mandate certain...
Family farmers like me have been calling for years for aggressive federal action to break up monopolies and make markets more fair. We know what happens when a handful of companies control livestock and meatpacking markets: farmers earn a shrinking share of the food dollar, farm income declines, and meatpackers earn huge profits. Meatpacking corporations […]
The post Hold Biden administration to its promises for fairer ag markets appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
For companies that were waiting to hear from the U.S. Supreme Court before deciding whether to require vaccinations or regular coronavirus testing for workers, the next move is up to them. Many large corporations were silent on Thursday’s ruling by the high court to block a requirement that workers at...
ExxonMobil is expanding its interests in renewable fuels through an acquisition of a stake in a Norwegian biofuels company. U.S. energy supermajor ExxonMobil is expanding its interests in renewable fuels through an acquisition of a stake in a Norwegian biofuels company. Exxon said that it bought a 49.9 percent stake...
Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away an industry group's bid to revive a decision made by the Environmental Protection Agency under former President Donald Trump to allow expanded sales of gasoline that has a higher ethanol blend, called E15. The action by the justices...
New York will soon be the biggest state to require biodiesel to be blended into its heating oil. Recent legislation says that starting in July 2022, petroleum-based heating oil sold in the state will get blended with increasing amounts of biodiesel. The goal of the move is to help New York get to its goal of lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Biodiesel industry advocates estimate that the fuel will cut New York’s annual petroleum diesel consumption by about 200 million gallons every year. That will drop the state’s annual carbon emissions by roughly one million metric tons.
ExxonMobil is expanding its interests in biofuels that can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector, acquiring a 49.9% stake in Biojet AS, a Norwegian biofuels company that plans to convert forestry and wood-based construction waste into lower-emissions biofuels and biofuel components. Biojet AS plans to develop up...
On Tuesday, January 18, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will travel to Arizona for events with U.S. Senator Mark Kelly. In the morning, they will meet with farmers and ranchers at a local, family-owned farm in Glendale to discuss how the Biden-Harris Administration is taking action to create more and better market opportunities for America’s farmers, ranchers, and consumers. Recently, President Biden unveiled an Action Plan with Secretary Vilsack and Attorney General Merrick Garland that will expand independent processing capacity, support workers and the independent processor industry, strengthen the rules that protect farmers, ranchers, and consumers, promote vigorous and fair enforcement of existing competition, and increase transparency in cattle markets so that ranchers can get a fair price for their work.
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil, and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your bills this winter. So if you've already opened your...
As per as.com, more than 169 million stimulus checks were given out to approved Americans in the third round, and some are calling for a fourth as inflation continues to bite. The fear of Omicron, a more contagious covid-19 strain, has scared markets and triggered a new wave of infection.
Some Americans have had a nice start to 2022 by receiving a $1,400 check of stimulus payment, but there are strict criteria that must be met to receive it. We cover all that people need to know in this article. Parents of newborns, foster children, or adopted children will receive...
The US Navy has announced the arrival and departure of a ballistic missile submarine to Guam at the weekend. It said in a statement that the USS Nevada’s stop in Guam in the Western Pacific was a symbol of the United States’ commitment to the Inso-Pacific region. Guam itself is a US territory situated some 7,100 miles from the US West Coast, and within touching distance of the Philippines and China. “The port visit strengthens cooperation between the United States and allies in the region, demonstrating US capability, flexibility, readiness, and continuing commitment to Indo-Pacific regional security and stability,” a...
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. midterm elections are some 10 months away, but President Joe Biden's administration and allies already foresee a possible scenario in which Republicans take the House of Representatives, the Senate, or both, and launch a series of investigations and attempts to impeach the president.
Comments / 0