Explainer-What is at stake for the U.S. biofuel blending law in 2022 and beyond

On Tuesday, January 18, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will travel to Arizona for events with U.S. Senator Mark Kelly. In the morning, they will meet with farmers and ranchers at a local, family-owned farm in Glendale to discuss how the Biden-Harris Administration is taking action to create more and better market opportunities for America’s farmers, ranchers, and consumers. Recently, President Biden unveiled an Action Plan with Secretary Vilsack and Attorney General Merrick Garland that will expand independent processing capacity, support workers and the independent processor industry, strengthen the rules that protect farmers, ranchers, and consumers, promote vigorous and fair enforcement of existing competition, and increase transparency in cattle markets so that ranchers can get a fair price for their work.

