Agriculture

Phytogenic growth promoter, a promising alternative to antibiotics in poultry

The Poultry Site
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntimicrobial additives are commonly included in animal diets for growth promotion and control of diseases. The European Union and the US regulators banned feed antibiotic growth promoters due to not only drug resistance, but also to prevent the human consumption of drug residues through animal products. Decreasing trend of...

