EUR/GBP bulls are in charge at the start of the week. Bulls testing hourly resistance in a bearish market. UK politics are front and centre on a light data week. EUR/GBP is in the hands of the bulls during the New York session. At 0.8359 currently, the price is 0.27% higher on the day so far after travelling from a low of 0.8338 and reaching a high of 0.8361. The week ahead is relatively quiet as per the economic calendar so sentiment surrounding the central banks and European politics would be expected to be the main drivers.

