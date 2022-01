Syracuse (8-9, 2-4 ACC) and Clemson (10-7, 2-4) meet for the first, and only, time this season tonight, with the Tigers traveling to the Carrier Dome for the Orange’s third consecutive home game. Both teams lost their last game — SU fell by five points to FSU, and the Tigers lost to Boston College by two — and sit 11th and 10th in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings, respectively, as the 2021-22 season enters its final six weeks.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO