ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Making Delicious Meals With a Slow Cooker

By Mandel Smith, Penn State Extension
Lancaster Farming
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of a busy day, many of us come home to this question: “What’s for dinner?” You can make that question easy to answer by using a slow cooker to help with family meals. According to a November 2019 article, “A Brief History of...

www.lancasterfarming.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lancaster Farming

A ‘Basket of Apples’ Pie Wins Blue Ribbon at Farm Show

Top apple-pie baker Sharon Karlheim believes you “eat with your eyes first,” when it comes to the appearance of a pie. The visual aspect of her “Basket of Apples” apple crumb pie design and recipe certainly scored high with her entry to the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest on Saturday, Jan. 8, in Harrisburg. Exhibitors from across the state competed for five top prizes if they had first won a blue ribbon last summer at their local fairs.
HARRISBURG, PA
Albany Herald

RECIPE: Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

This Buffalo chicken sandwich is so good your guests will never guess how super easy it is to make. It's like wings and a hoagie all rolled into one. If you love Buffalo sauce, you'll love this sandwich for watching football. Dip in more Buffalo sauce, ranch, or bleu cheese. Any leftovers, you can turn the shredded meat into a Buffalo chicken dip by adding cream cheese and shredded cheddar cheese.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Safety#Slow Cooker#Wash Hands#Slow Cooking#Calories#Food Drink#Smithsonian Magazine#American#Usda
Yoga Journal

You Can Prep This Slow Cooker Squash Soup In Under 20 Minutes

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. There’s really nothing better than wrapping your hands around a warm bowl of soup when you’ve come home from a day outdoors in winter weather. Opt for a homemade soup that’s made with in-season ingredients and plenty of fresh, herbaceous flavor, and you’re in for an even better – and more satisfying – meal. That’s what you’ll get when you make our Easy Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup.
RECIPES
coolthings.com

Can’t Cook? Let These Smart Kitchen Appliances Guide You In Making Delicious Meals

No, you don’t need an AI-powered appliance to whip up the most delicious meals in the kitchen. They can, however, help a lot in making the work just a little bit easier. At times, the right smart kitchen appliance can even turn an erstwhile laborious cooking session into a set-and-forget affair. If you spend time in the kitchen, then you know just how much work can go into preparing just a single meal, not to mention all the cleanup you have to do after it. And if there’s an appliance out there that can cut down that work, hasten the waiting time, or let you stride off into the living room to catch up on the new season of The Witcher while dinner cooks, taking advantage of any convenience it can offer is the only sensible thing to do.
ELECTRONICS
spring.org.uk

The Delicious Meal That Increases Your IQ

Eating this meal linked to 5 more IQ points. Eating breakfast can increase people’s IQ, research finds. Children who have breakfast on an almost daily basis score better on IQ tests. Children in the study who ate breakfast had an average of 5 IQ points more than those that...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Lemon Bowl

Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili

A hearty and satisfying vegetarian chili full of smoky flavors and sweet butternut squash – perfect for vegetarians and meat eaters alike. Chili is one of my favorite go-to healthy meals because it is jam packed with flavor and nutrients. And my Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili is proof you don’t need meat for a delicious chili. The protein and fiber from the beans and veggies are the very reason a little goes a long way and you’ll find yourself satisfied and full after just one bowl. Of course, if you have a second or third, I couldn’t judge you for it.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
12tomatoes.com

Slow Cooker Ham and Cheese Corn

I’m always on the hunt for new slow cooker recipes! Soups, sides, main dishes, desserts, I’m here for it all. Today’s recipe is a slow cooker side with corn, diced ham, and a creamy, cheesy sauce that brings everything together. This is comfort food at its finest and makes for one amazing accompaniment for any meal.
RECIPES
Daily Times

MISS OLIVIA: Delicious hot meal for a cold day

If I’m beginning to get cranky about the unavailability of some of my favorite food items, I can only imagine your frustrations when your family’s favorites are not available. At Miss Olivia’s Table it’s like going to grandma’s. She cooks it, you eat it, then tell her how much you loved it and her.
RECIPES
1025theriver.com

Jodi’s Slow Cooker Chicken Enchiladas

(You can make it a soup too!) 1 pk boneless chicken breasts1 can of red enchilada sauce. Place the chicken breasts in the slow cooker, (season them IF you want) then pour 1 can of enchilada sauce on top. Cook on low for 6-8 hours….OR high for 3-4 hours. Once you are ready to make EITHER chicken enchilada soup OR chicken enchiladas…..just shred the chicken. It will shred easily. Juicy and yummy!
RECIPES
localsyr.com

Slow Cooker Beef Pot Roast Soup From the NY Beef Council

January is National Soup and National Slow Cooking Month. and who better to combine both of those into one great dish, then the New York Beef Council’s “Man with a Pan”, Ryan Gros. Ryan shows how to make slow-cooker beef pot roast soup!. Ingredients:. 1 beef Shoulder...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Overnight Slow Cooker Breakfast Casserole

A set it and forget it casserole with all your favorites. Some people like to wake up before the sun has even risen and make stacks and stacks of pancakes and heaps of crispy bacon and mounds of fluffy scrambled eggs. That is not me. I like to stay in my warm and cozy bed as long as possible but still find a way to feed a delicious morning feast to those I love. And that is exactly where the glory of the slow cooker comes in. This Breakfast Casserole comes together (almost entirely) in your crockpot and cooks overnight so you can wake up to a delicious breakfast of potatoes, sausage, eggs, and more with practically no effort at all.
RECIPES
wcns.news

Hearty soup makes the meal

Every home chef should have a rich and filling soup recipe in his or her repertoire. These hearty meals are perfect for cold days spent shoveling snow or after coasting downhill on a sled. Baked potato soup is a creamy soup that is reminiscent of a loaded baked potato. For those who are avoiding inflammatory foods, such as those in the nightshade variety, of which white potatoes are included, a…
RECIPES
onfocus.news

Festival Foods Featured Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie Soup

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – We’ve taken a classic comfort dish and made it even easier with the help of the slow cooker. Try this fun spin on a family favorite!. 1 rotisserie chicken, shredded (about 5 cups) Place onions, carrots, peas, chicken, chicken stock, rosemary, garlic, salt and...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Boomer Magazine

Multi-Cooker Benefits: A Meal Changer

Move over, Instant Pot! More multitasking countertop appliances are joining the race! Environmental Nutrition explores multi-cooker benefits, including versatility, ease of use, and nutrition. With an abundance of multi-cookers on the market, beginning at under $200, the time is right for stepping onto the bandwagon. Eating healthy has never been...
PIZZA
Daily Beast

One and Done Meal Delivery Services That Are Equal Parts Healthy and Delicious

Whether you’re looking to reduce inflammation or get rid of excess body fat this year, there's no denying that diet plays a major role in our overall health—physical, psychological, etc. If you’re like me and are too busy to cook every night, you may or may not have fallen into the habit of ordering Postmates and takeout way more than should be allowed since the COVID-19 pandemic hit a couple of years ago. Heck, awaiting my dinner delivery was the one and only thing I had to look forward to. But, not only has eating out almost every night taken a toll on my wallet but it’s also taken a toll on my waistline, which led me to do some research to find the best meal delivery services for weight loss and healthy eating.
RECIPES
SELF

9 Delicious Paleo Meal Delivery Services to Try This Year

It's pretty undeniable that subscribing to a meal kit service makes everyday life a lot more convenient. Not only do you spend less time recipe planning, grocery shopping, and cooking, but you also save on brain space you'd otherwise dedicate to pondering on what you want to eat. And if you were looking to opt into a paleo meal delivery service, knowing exactly what qualifies a paleo recipe or meal in the first place is easy with a paleo meal delivery plan. With these delicious top-rated meal delivery services, that kind of guesswork is removed from the equation.
FOOD & DRINKS
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Meals to Make With No Electricity

Wondering what meals you can cook without electricity? If the power goes out, what is there to eat? With winter storms, icy roads, and possible power outages, thinking ahead of meals to make if you have no electricity can be a smart move amidst grabbing the obligatory bread and milk from the grocery stores. We have several ideas for you in this post.
GREENVILLE, SC
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Is fresh mozzarella worth the hype? Absolutely. Here are the recipes to prove it

Creamy smooth, buttery rich and as fresh as a chilled glass of milk, the varying forms of fresh mozzarella are one of life’s greatest joys. I’m not referring to the factory-made, plastic-wrapped blocks of mozzarella found in the dairy case. I’m talking about the soft, delicate mozzarella usually sold in liquid and housed with the specialty cheeses.  In a side-by-side comparison, I find that fresh mozzarella offers a much more satisfying flavor and texture than the regular stuff, which makes...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy