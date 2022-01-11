ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
​Avengers collaborate to identify, transmit aerial threat data

By In association with Embraer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Avenger unmanned air vehicles (UAVs) have used sensor pods to spot long-range airborne threats and fuse the resulting data. The work saw the two UAVs use Lockheed Martin Legion pods to passively sense airborne threats, use an algorithm to fuse the data, and then...

#Avengers#Lockheed Martin Legion#Legion Pod
