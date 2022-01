The Portland Trail Blazers earned a relatively easy 115-110 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday, squashing them early, then holding on through foul trouble with a barrage of deep shots and quick play. Both lineups were broken, but the Blazers played with more energy and poise. They also had Anfernee Simons (31 points with 11 assists) and Jusuf Nurkic (23 points and 14 rebounds). Those two starters provided them firepower too strong for Washington to overcome. Forcing 20 turnovers from the Wizards didn’t hurt.

