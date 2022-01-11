ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kyrie Irving can’t stop Nets’ struggles in loss to Trail Blazers

By Brian Lewis
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. — Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups proclaimed Kyrie Irving the most skilled point guard he had ever seen, but warned that having a part-time player would be tough to deal with.

Monday was a reminder of why.

With Irving admitting he is still trying to regain his wind — then suffering a late ankle injury — the Nets blew a lead and lost 114-108 to Portland before 16,379 at the Moda Center.

“Guys were gassed, really. There were some good stretches, but overall I don’t think we had the juice to follow through and finish the job,” coach Steve Nash said. “I don’t know if anyone’s ever had a six-hour flight between games, so I get it. I understand. They’re trying to dig deep late.

“I know our guys were tired after [Sunday’s] overtime game, so to get on a six-hour flight and get here. They had a good effort. We had the lead at some point in the second half and just couldn’t sustain the effort, couldn’t close out possessions. They made big shots and we didn’t.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9ptp_0diG8iqd00
Kyrie Irving and the Nets lost to the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Kevin Durant poured in a game-high 28 points and had 10 rebounds. Irving added 22 points and eight boards, playing through a gimpy ankle after a collision with Nassir Little. Irving’s midrange jumper put the Nets up 74-68 with 5:55 left in the third quarter, but they gave up a 19-7 run to end the period.

They never got closer than two in the fourth.

It was 98-93 with 5:54 to play when Irving had the Nets and their entire fanbase holding their collective breath when he went down following a collision with Little. The Blazers’ wing dove for a ball he had no chance to reach, going between Irving’s legs as the Nets guard leapt and had his ankle taken out.

“I’ll be OK. It’s a bad one, just one of those bad plays,” Irving said. “I tried to get out of the way, but I just felt like it was unnecessary for him to dive that far away from the ball. I was trying to get out the way. But just [an] unnecessary play … it’s totally unnecessary. I get Nassir wants to go for the ball, but it’s like, bro, it’s just a bad play. It’s all good.”

Irving was worked on by trainers on the bench, and had a long talk with the referees before play resumed.

“I was just like, man, that’s just not a good play for basketball. I could’ve broke my ankle or done something worse. It’s just there’s no place in our game for it,” said Irving, who insists he’ll be fine to play Wednesday in Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cb1FY_0diG8iqd00
Nasir Little dives for a loose ball at Kyrie Irving’s feet.

The Nets can only hope so, having lost five of seven going into that tilt against the East-leading Bulls. And this latest defeat came against a team minus stars Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

Cam Thomas had 21 points off the bench, with Day’Ron Sharpe added 14 points and seven boards to relieve the foul-prone Nic Claxton. But the Blazers shredded the Nets’ defense with three 20-point scorers, led by Anfernee Simons (23 points).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFkHn_0diG8iqd00
Anfernee Simons scored a team-high 23 points against the Nets.

Irving gave the Nets their biggest lead of the night, hitting a 14-foot jumper for a 70-63 edge with 7:53 in the third quarter. And his pull-up put them up six midway through the third, before they ran out of gas in Portland’s game-changing run.

After the Nets went behind on a bucket by Robert Covington (21 points), Thomas drilled a 3-pointer to give Brooklyn a brief 79-77 edge. But they couldn’t hold it, allowing up a 10-2 run, closing out a 32-point quarter for Portland.

The Nets let the Blazers hit 8 of 15 from deep in the quarter, and went into the fourth trailing 87-81.

The Nets never got closer than 91-89 in the fourth. And grueling as a cross-county back-to-back might be after an overtime game, Durant didn’t want to hear any alibis.

“Who cares? It’s a part of the game. It’s a part of who we are. We’ve been in the league,” Durant said. “They throw s- -t at you, you’ve gotta figure out how to work around it, and we still had an opportunity to win this game. So who cares? That’s what championship teams go through: a little adversity.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving says he won't change his mind on COVID-19 vaccine despite Kevin Durant's injury

When one Nets star enters the lineup, another tends to exit. That's the trend Brooklyn has been living through since acquiring James Harden a year ago. The trio of Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant has appeared in just 16 games together since that blockbuster, and sure enough, just as the Nets welcomed Irving back as a part-time player, Durant went down with a sprained MCL in his left knee.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Nassir Little
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Chauncey Billups
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s ‘would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post’

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trail Blazers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls — playing without Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball — lose their 3rd straight after a buzzer-beater falls short in a 114-112 loss to Boston Celtics

DeMar DeRozan seemed poised for another miracle with the final handful of seconds ticking off the clock in Boston on Saturday night. DeRozan already had scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to lead a short-handed Chicago Bulls team within punching distance of the Celtics. He already had dished a pass to Nikola Vučević for a wide-open 3-pointer to take the lead, then launched himself inside ...
NBA
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy