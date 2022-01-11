ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Flowers Left At Memorial For Fallen Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona On Anniversary Of Death

 6 days ago

DAVIS (CBS13) — Monday marked three years since Davis police officer Natalie Corona was killed in the line of duty.

On January 10, 2019, the young officer was responding to a car crash when a suspect opened fire, killing her and starting a night-long stand-off.

Corona was 22 at the time of her death.

Flowers were left at her memorial on Monday.

Several law enforcement agencies from around the region posted one social media in remembrance of Corona. See those posts below:

