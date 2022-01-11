Flowers Left At Memorial For Fallen Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona On Anniversary Of Death

DAVIS (CBS13) — Monday marked three years since Davis police officer Natalie Corona was killed in the line of duty.

On January 10, 2019, the young officer was responding to a car crash when a suspect opened fire, killing her and starting a night-long stand-off.

Corona was 22 at the time of her death.

Flowers were left at her memorial on Monday.

