Enter to Win Head & Heal’s Bundle of Energy, Lavender CBD Lotion, and a CBD Bath Bomb from Head & Heal

AB-USA-Buffalo.com is operated by Amazing Bargains USA, LLC (AB USA), a privately held women-owned enterprise headquartered in Buffalo, NY. AB-USA-Buffalo.com is a direct-to-consumer website, offering AB USA products located in our Buffalo, NY (Kenmore, NY) warehouse. AB USA intends to publish additional websites offering products from new warehouses as it expands regionally and then nationally. AB USA sources its merchandise from e-commerce and big-box retailers, including Amazon. Merchandise generally includes excess inventory and damaged packaging. AB USA may also offer products sourced as liquidations from other distributors. AB-USA-Buffalo.com has been designed with local customers in mind. AB USA’s best price is for local pick up from its WNY warehouse in Kenmore, NY. AB USA’s pricing excludes shipping or delivery, but they are happy to facilitate shipping or delivery if necessary for an additional fee. The best part about picking up orders at AB USA’s warehouse is that you can interact with their Amazing Team.
