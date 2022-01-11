ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

A journey into the beyond with The Weeknd: 'Dawn FM' album review

By Luke Modugno
Gonzaga Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld building through music is a difficult, yet incredible feat. When an artist is able to enthrall audiences by encapsulating a concept with vivid storytelling and sonic scene-setting, that is a unique mark of brilliance. Following the release of his latest album, “Dawn FM,” The Weeknd should be considered a true...

www.gonzagabulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

The Weeknd Seriously Ages & Goes Gray for ‘Dawn FM’ Album Cover

With just days to go before he drops his fifth album, Dawn FM, The Weeknd revealed the aged-up picture on the collection’s cover. In the image, the 31-year-old singer looks decades older, with his signature towering hairdo flecked with grey, matching his eyebrows and salt and pepper beard, as well as some deep furrows around his eyes.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Shares Tracklist for Upcoming Album 'Dawn FM'

The Weeknd on Wednesday unveiled the full tracklist for his upcoming record, Dawn FM, which is set for release on Friday, January 7. Abel debuted the tracklist in a minute-long video shared to social media, which teases “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd” alongside additional audio and visual first-looks.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

The Weeknd fuses synthpop bliss with sci-fi dread on new concept album ‘Dawn FM’ (review)

In the past decade, The Weeknd went from a mysterious alt-R&B pioneer who samples Beach House, Cocteau Twins and Siouxsie and the Banshees to a pop superstar, and he became a rare modern artist with enough larger-than-life singles to warrant a greatest hits album at the peak of his career. Even if you haven't paid close attention to The Weeknd's discography, you've probably succumbed to the power of his irresistible chart-toppers, which his last three albums have all produced at least one of. Sometimes his singles do overshadow his albums, but that doesn't mean he's a "singles artist"; he's still very much in the business of making capital-A albums, and that's exactly what Dawn FM is. It's a concept album that The Weeknd wrote during a period of depression during the 2020 pandemic; looking for an escape, he imagined a fantasy world where everyone is stuck in traffic, but there's a light at the end of the tunnel, and the only radio station available is the imaginary Dawn FM, which guides you towards the light. It plays out like a psychological sci-fi drama, and the radio DJ narrating the whole thing is none other than Jim Carrey, whose roles in The Truman Show and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind come to mind when listening to his anxiety-inducing interjections on Dawn FM, which come spliced in between The Weeknd's blissful pop and fake commercial jingles.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

The Weeknd Drops New Album 'Dawn FM', Will It Follow The Success of 'After Hours'?

Following his successful "After Hours" in 2020, The Weeknd has finally announced that "Dawn FM", his new album, will be released this Friday, January 7, 2022. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, teased his fans and followers on his Instagram account over the New Year's weekend, adding that people should "wake up at dawn tomorrow". He shared a snippet of a text message exchange with XO Records Co-Founder La Mar, in which he decided to "just drop the whole thing".
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrey
stereoboard.com

The Weeknd - Dawn FM (Album Review)

The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ has arrived with little fanfare. An announcement almost out of nowhere, following up scattered hints, set in motion a short run of excitement but, in truth, The Weeknd doesn’t need to pull out all the promotional stops when he’s made one of his best records to date. The songs speak for themselves.
MUSIC
Gonzaga Bulletin

Trends, releases and predictions: What to expect from music in 2022

We are two weeks into 2022 and this year of music is looking promising. Two weeks in and we have already been blessed with killer new releases. FKA Twigs, Earl Sweatshirt, Cordae, The Lumineers, The Weeknd and Gunna have all dropped albums, while a range of artists from rap to country have released singles.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Barbican to host 24-hour orchestral concert

The London Contemporary Orchestra (LCO) will be performing a continuous 24-hour concert live at the Barbican Hall.Members of the audience will be encouraged to come and go during the overnight performance – which features a series of works from modern classical to electronic music.The Barbican Hall will be lit up with evolving projections designed by Hungarian artist Laszlo Zsolt Bordos.Our 24 hour concert with the @LCOrchestra has just kicked off! Booking is staying open until Sunday afternoon, don't miss out😀 https://t.co/mtddDTnTrI pic.twitter.com/ri1oE9fegi— Barbican Centre (@BarbicanCentre) January 15, 2022The concert includes new performances from electronic musicians KMRU, Actress, and Powell ...
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Studio Album#The Beyond
The Independent

23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics, from Adele to Foo Fighters

We all have that friend who belts out the wrong lyrics to songs when they play on the car radio or on a night out.If this doesn’t sound familiar to you, then sorry but you probably are that friend.Don’t worry, from mixing up romantic sentiments with items of food to mistaking meaningful declarations for sexual innuendos, mishearing song lyrics is just part of what it is to be human.Of all the lyrics in our round-up, it was songs by Ariana Grande, Elton John, Taylor Swift and Jimi Hendrix that people most often got mixed up. Check out the funniest examples...
MUSIC
Variety

Jon Lind, A&R Exec and Writer of Hits for Earth, Wind & Fire, Madonna and Others, Dies at 73

Jon Lind, writer of hits for Earth, Wind & Fire, Madonna, Vanessa Williams and others, passed away Saturday after a two-year battle with cancer, his attorney, Jeremy Rosen, has confirmed. He was 73. Lind’s catalog, in which Primary Wave acquired a majority stake last year, included such songs as “Boogie Wonderland” and “Sun Goddess” by Earth, Wind & Fire, “Save the Best for Last” by Vanessa Williams and “Crazy for You” by Madonna, the latter two of which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Save the Best for Last” was named ASCAP’s Song of the Year in 1992 and...
MUSIC
Variety

101 Films International Acquires Irish Concert Doc ‘Love Yourself Today,’ Launches Sales on Japanese Dance Feature ‘Dreams on Fire’ (EXCLUSIVE)

​U.K.-based sales company 101 Films has picked up international sales rights to “Love Yourself Today,” a documentary about Irish singer-songwriter Damien Dempsey, and it has launched sales on Philippe McKie’s theatrical feature film “Dreams on Fire.” “Love Yourself Today” is directed by Ross Killeen and produced by FIS Eireann/Screen Ireland and Motherland in association with Thirty Nine Films and pitched as a half doc-half concert film, taking place during the Christmas holiday at Damien Dempsey’s annual Christmas show at Vicar Street in Dublin. In the film, Dempsey’s own story is mixed with those of three audience members to touch on themes...
THEATER & DANCE
Gonzaga Bulletin

"SICK!" reminds fans of all that Earl Sweatshirt has to offer

"SICK!" by Earl Sweatshirt was released on Jan. 14, 2022. His album is short — running only 24 minutes long with most songs being under three minutes — but concentrated with emotional revelations and relatable battles. Sweatshirt wanted to capture the emotions he experienced during the pandemic and...
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Gunna Sneaks Past the Weeknd in a Photo Finish to Land at No. 1 on Album Chart

Things took an unpredictable turn at the top of the Billboard charts this week as Gunna’s new album unexpectedly slipped past the Weeknd’s, albeit in a photo finish that had the rapper pull ahead of the superstar competition by the tiniest of margins. The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” debuted with 148,000 album-equivalent units, almost but not quite a match for the 150,300 units registered by Gunna’s “DS4Ever,” Billboard revealed late Monday. Although the Weeknd is the bigger mainstream name, these two albums actually came into the race evenly matched in many ways. Both  were released Jan. 7 — in what is, ironically, usually...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ralph Emery Dies: Country Music DJ & TV Host Was 88

Ralph Emery, the country music disc jockey and television host who came to prominence on Nashville’s WSM, died on Saturday of natural causes, while surrounded by family at Nashville’s Tristar Centennial Medical Center, his son Michael told AP. He was 88. Among those paying tribute to Emery today was “American Pie” singer-songwriter Don McLean. “Ralph Emery was my friend. I did his show many times and he was kind enough to send me a Christmas card every year. He had that special country music knowledge and that voice,” McLean said in a statement provided by his publicist. “Ralph was to country music what...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

Celine Dion Cancels Remaining 2022 U.S. and Canadian Tour Dates

Celine Dion’s Courage World Tour has ended for U.S. and Canadian fans. On Saturday, the songstress shared that her recovery after being treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms is taking longer than expected. She is canceling her remaining tour dates, from March 9 to April 22, for the North American leg of global tour. “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” Dion said in her statement. “There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Nashville Legend Ralph Emery Dissed Country-Rock Pioneers the Byrds — and the Night They Buried the Hatchet

Left out of most obituaries about renowned country music talk-show host Ralph Emery, who died Saturday, was his infamy among many rock fans for having gotten into a tiff in the late 1960s with the Byrds. Their beef even resulted in Emery being dismissed, by name, in a Byrds track — “Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man,” which had Gram Parsons and Roger McGuinn attempting to get the last laugh in song. But, lest Emery be remembered forever by Byrds buffs as a villain in the story, Emery invited McGuinn onto his highly rated cable series “Nashville Now” 17 years later for...
MUSIC
Variety

Kanye West Vows to ‘Beat Pete Davidson’s Ass’ in New Single ‘Eazy’

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has dropped a new single, collaborating with rapper The Game. In the new track “Eazy,” Ye tackles his impending divorce with Kim Kardashian West and their shared custody of their four children. The rapper mentions comedian Pete Davidson, who is currently in a relationship with Kardashian. “God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” Ye raps on the new single. Ye shared a teaser for “Eazy” on Instagram on Friday evening, posting a picture of a skinned monkey with the caption “MY LIFE WAS NEVER EAZY.” The Game and...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy