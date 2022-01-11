A journey into the beyond with The Weeknd: 'Dawn FM' album review

In the past decade, The Weeknd went from a mysterious alt-R&B pioneer who samples Beach House, Cocteau Twins and Siouxsie and the Banshees to a pop superstar, and he became a rare modern artist with enough larger-than-life singles to warrant a greatest hits album at the peak of his career. Even if you haven't paid close attention to The Weeknd's discography, you've probably succumbed to the power of his irresistible chart-toppers, which his last three albums have all produced at least one of. Sometimes his singles do overshadow his albums, but that doesn't mean he's a "singles artist"; he's still very much in the business of making capital-A albums, and that's exactly what Dawn FM is. It's a concept album that The Weeknd wrote during a period of depression during the 2020 pandemic; looking for an escape, he imagined a fantasy world where everyone is stuck in traffic, but there's a light at the end of the tunnel, and the only radio station available is the imaginary Dawn FM, which guides you towards the light. It plays out like a psychological sci-fi drama, and the radio DJ narrating the whole thing is none other than Jim Carrey, whose roles in The Truman Show and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind come to mind when listening to his anxiety-inducing interjections on Dawn FM, which come spliced in between The Weeknd's blissful pop and fake commercial jingles.

