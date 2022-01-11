How to Check Fortnite Status

Fortnite, a game that has been among the top played games on most platforms for the last few years and has been the center of controversy with Apple, has shown that comedy brings people together more than anything within the game, except maybe music or events in general. From emotes to characters and even lore and other elements throughout the ever-changing years of the video game Fortnite has brought comedy to the forefront of most of its lifetime so far. Of course, there have also been serious, heartwarming moments during major events but overall Fortnite thrives from comedy, Tik Tok, and other social media platform trends. When it came to dances that originated on social media platforms such as Twitter and Tik Tok Fortnite was quick to release their own version of the trend, until lawsuits and artist claim rights started to come after the video game industry giant. Below, we’ve detailed various forms of comedy such as jokes and memes that Fortnite has turned into content for the platform.

