LinksDAO NFT Prices Jump After Steph Curry Purchase

By Jason Nelson
decrypt.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinksDAO is a new DAO looking to finance the creation of a physical golf course and club by selling NFTs, blockchain-based deeds linked to digital or real assets. In this case, the NFTs represent the right to purchase actual memberships to the future country club. The floor price of...

Stephen Curry
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Teaching Steph and Seth Curry is Melissa Nori's 'claim to fame'

When Stephen and Seth Curry were young, all they wanted to do on Sunday mornings was join their father, Dell, and the rest of the Toronto Raptors for shootaround practice. There was one person standing in their way — Melissa Nori. Nori, the wife of Timberwolves assistant coach Micah...
ESPN

Towns carries Timberwolves past Curry-less Warriors, 119-99

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-99 victory over the worn-out Golden State Warriors, who played without Steph Curry and Draymond Green on Sunday night. Jaylen Nowell scored 17 points and Malik Beasley added in 16 with...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wolves welcome Warriors, but Steph Curry and Draymond Green will sit

7 p.m. vs. Golden State * Target Center * BSN, 830-AM Warriors update: The Warriors (31-11), owners of the NBA's second-best record, listed both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green out for the game. Curry has a sore right hand, which he fell on in the first half of Friday's 138-96 victory at Chicago. Curry told reporters after Friday's game, "Anything that involves the hands, especially the right one, you're a little concerned. But the feeling came back, the strength came back. It hurts, but I'll be all right." Green is listed out for the fourth consecutive game because of left calf tightness. ... G Klay Thompson should be available after returning last Sunday against Cleveland following a 2½-year absence because of injuries. He has averaged 14.0 points and played around 20 minutes in three games, sitting out Friday because of injury management. ... Golden State is 13-8 on the road; this is the finale of a four-game trip that began with losses at Memphis and Milwaukee. ... Gary Payton II is questionable because of lower back spasms and 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman (right knee meniscus surgeries) remains out all season.
NBA

