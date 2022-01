For a long time after Lost went off the air in 2010, I wondered if we'd ever see a reboot or revival. 12 years on from its polarizing finale, there's no word on such a project yet (just give it time), but one new series has recently been credited with recapturing some of that same magic that changed television forever back in 2004. Showtime's Yellowjackets tells the story of a girls soccer team whose plane crashes on an island before mystery and madness ensue. It's a familiar setup for Lost fanatics like me, but even with its heavy-handed allusions to ABC's past titan of serialized drama, it's not the post-Lost mystery box we've been without, because that's a role already played well by Fortnite for years now.

