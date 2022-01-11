ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey player’s death ruled accident, medical examiner says

By Patrick Reilly
 6 days ago

The death of a Connecticut high school hockey player after an on-ice collision last week has been ruled accidental, the state medical examiner announced on Monday.

Teddy Balkind, a 10th-grader at St. Luke’s School in New Canaan, died on Jan. 6 after his neck was sliced open from the “skate of [the] other ice skater after falling on ice during game,” the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told NBC News. The collision was officially ruled an accident.

The tragedy took place during a game between St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School, a prep school in Greenwich.

During the game, Balkind fell to the ice. As he lay there, another player who was near him was unable to stop and the two collided, Greenwich police said last week.

The game was immediately stopped and Balkind was rushed to Greenwich Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

His father had been present at the game.

A touching post from Balkind’s Instagram in which he calls the time he spent with his state championship-winning hockey teammates the “best” years has since gone viral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwIkB_0diG3QjO00
Connecticut hockey player Teddy Balkind’s death was ruled an accident by the state medical examiner.

“It’s been a great 8 years with the winter club and it ended in the best way possible#state champs,” Balkind shared on March 4, 2020, along with a photo of the team.

“Yesterday, we lost a precious young man in a tragic accident,” St. Luke’s School said in a statement to students on Friday, obtained by CBS 2. “Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families. St. Luke’s singular focus at this moment is to care for our devastated community.”

Heartbroken NHL players offered their condolences to Balkind with the hashtag #sticksoutforTeddy and a photo of their hockey sticks, including LA Kings forward Alex Turcotte, Devils center Alex Henrique and Rangers defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmm1r_0diG3QjO00
Balkind with his state championship-winning winter club team.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOhmp_0diG3QjO00
Brunswick School, an all-boys college prep school in Greenwich which Balkind attended.

Carolina Hurricanes winger Teuvo Teravainen memorialized Balkind by writing “Teddy” on his hockey stick during a game.

The NHL also released an official statement: “The National Hockey League mourns the tragic passing of Teddy Balkind, a member of the hockey family lost too soon.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNZa7_0diG3QjO00
Teuvo Teravainen #86 of the Carolina Hurricanes pays tribute during an NHL game to Balkind.

