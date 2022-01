Shadow Blade is often considered to be one of the most popular items in Dota 2, we look at some of the heroes who usually purchase it. Dota 2 is a MOBA where heroes can choose from a wide range of items. Some of them work only in certain scenarios, whereas others are good in all kinds of situations. Some people may disagree, but we think that Shadow Blade belongs in the second category. This is an item that any hero can purchase and make it work, as long as he needs invisibility.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO