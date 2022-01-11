ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD/USD Outlook: Upside potential seems limited, focus shifts to Powell's Senate hearing

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA combination of factors led to an intraday slide of over 50 pips for AUD/USD on Monday. Hawkish Fed expectations revived the USD demand and exerted some downward pressure. A turnaround in the risk sentiment also drove flows away from the perceived riskier aussie. Upbeat domestic data assisted the...

www.fxstreet.com

DailyFx

Japanese Yen Outlook: Large USD/JPY Option Expiries in Focus Ahead of BOJ

Sizable USD/JPY option expiries in focus today. All eyes on tomorrow’s BOJ interest rate decision. Bearish IG Client Sentiment (IGCS). 2022 has been relatively strong for the Japanese Yen against an overextended U.S. dollar. The Yen’s safe-haven appeal has also come into play with tensions surrounding Russia and Ukraine. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields popped to yearly highs on Friday supportive of USD strength (USD/JPY is the highest positively correlated G10 pair to 10-year U.S. Treasury yields), and continues this week despite U.S. bond markets being closed. Tomorrows open should bring in more liquidity and volume to what is likely to be a thin trading day. However, volatility may be apparent via the significant option expirations today (see strikes below). In many cases, market participants tend to move prices closer to the respective strike values as expiration looms which could point to maintained upside as the large 115.00-10 expiry materializes.
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Downside bias as global growth and inflation recede – Danske Bank

Analysts from Danske Bank see the USD/JPY moving lower over the next months. They warn that a significant change in risk sentiment causing US Treasury yields and commodities to decline significantly could take USD/JPY quicker towards 100. Key Quotes:. “A rebound in US yields and commodities, in particular oil has...
Jerome Powell
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD regains traction, resumes upside above 1.1400

EUR/USD picks up pace and extends the bounce off 1.1400. The greenback remains under pressure and retests the 95.00 area. German 10y Bund yields add to Friday’s gains around -0.03% region. The optimism seems to have returned to the single currency and now lifts EUR/USD back to the 1.1430...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Risk skews to the downside in a slow start to the week

A holiday in the US and a scarce European macroeconomic calendar keep the pair ranging. US government bond yields closed the previous week near multi-month highs. EUR/USD is at risk of falling in the near term, mainly if it losses the 1.1385 support level. The EUR/USD pair is under mild...
#Treasury Department#Us Dollar#Aud#Aud Usd Outlook#Hawkish Fed#Australian#Us Treasury#Nfp#Asian
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD leans towards weekly support near 0.7200, coronavirus, yields in focus

AUD/USD remains pressured after three-day downtrend from the highest levels since mid-November. Indecision over virus conditions at home joins softer Aussie consumer confidence data to weigh on the quote. US traders’ return after US holiday shifts market focus on yields amid Fed rate-hike chatters. AUD/USD sellers attack 0.7200 as...
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar consolidates Friday gains as investors await a fresh catalyst

The week started in slow motion, with little action across the FX board. Chinese data released at the beginning of the day provided a modest boost to high-yielding assets, which changed course during European trading hours. US markets were closed due to the celebration of Martin Luther King Day, with no action in stocks and bonds.
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Outlook: Break above Thick Daily Cloud and Weekly Bullish Engulfing Signal Further Advance

Aussie holds firmly in green for the third straight day, lifted by weaker US dollar, after more cautious than expected tone from Fed chief Powell disappointed investors. Bulls probe above 0.73 level following Wednesday’s 1.04% acceleration, boosted by bullish signal, generated on close above the top of thick daily cloud (0.7274, also 50% retracement of 0.7555/ 0.6993 descend).
FXStreet.com

US December Retail Sales Preview: Can dollar capitalize on upbeat data?

Retail Sales in the US are forecast to remain unchanged in December. Dollar has been having a difficult time finding demand this week. Market participants will pay close attention to Retail Sales Control Group print. Retail Sales data for the month of December will be released by the US Census...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Elliott Wave analysis: Upside can be limited

EURUSD is trading higher, now breaking out of a triangle pattern after US CPI figures. We know that triangle can occur in wave B and not in wave two, therefore we think that upside can be limited, possibly at around 1.145. However, important will be to wait on intraday sell-off...
forexlive.com

AUD/USD upside looking to open up as dollar wilts

The pair is breaching the 0.7300 level today to move to its highest since 16 November. This comes as the dollar is slumping across the board, continuing from the dour mood yesterday. It's pretty much a technical breakdown for the greenback against most major currencies, with the likes of the euro, pound, and loonie taking advantage.
